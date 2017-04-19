News By Tag
At van Rooy, Director and Patent Attorney, KISCH IP, LLP to Speak at TKG's Webcast
About At van Rooy
At van Rooy is a Director, Head of Patent Department and EXCO Chairman at KISCH IP (www.kisch-ip.com)
About KISCH IP
In its early days, KISCH IP secured patent and trade mark rights for some of the most important brands and inventors such as Dr von Siemens, Thomas Alva Edison and Guglielmo Marconi.
KISCH IP's goal is to entrench its reputation as a respected, client-centric firm, staffed by real people who have genuine integrity and the required mind-set to partner with clients. Given this, the Firm is the intellectual property partner of choice across Africa, serving as a gateway to the region for multinationals, regional entities and South African companies seeking to enter African markets. KISCH IP's footprint across the African continent and internationally is achieved in association with an established network of select agents.
Event Synopsis:
Patent law continues to undergo important changes in the statutory, judicial and regulatory arenas, which are having a palpable impact on litigation. Among the most fertile areas are lawsuits for damages for infringement of design patents. The influx of lawsuits by non-practicing entities (NPEs) formed for the sole purpose of acquiring and asserting patents, accounts for more than 60% of all patent litigation.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will spot patent litigation trends and issues to keep an eye on in 2017, including patent law reforms and developments in the different jurisdictions. Speakers will also present key issues and unique challenges arising from the U.S. and South African Patent Landscape.
Key Topics Include:
• Cases before U.S. and South African Supreme Court
• The Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) and the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) Activities
• Design Patent Infringement Claims in the U.S. and South Africa
• NPE Patent Litigation
• Software Patent Claims
• Effect of America Invents Act (AIA) and the South African Patent Act
• Recent Trends and Developments
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
