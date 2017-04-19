Country(s)
Yerra Solutions Launches GDPR Reality Check Survey
Survey will gauge corporate readiness to comply with the EU General Data Protection Regulation across industries and global regions
The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will become law in all EU jurisdictions on 25 May 2018 and will impact organizations that handle data related to EU citizens for any number of reasons, from employment to customer relations to marketing. It is a broad and wide-ranging regulation that is posing significant challenges for the types of clients Yerra serves, namely global corporations in highly-regulated industries such as banking, consumer goods and pharmaceuticals.
"It is important for organizations around the world to understand GDPR and evaluate their risks related to it," notes Will Wilkinson of Yerra Solutions. "The GDPR governs data related to EU citizens regardless of who holds that data or where it is held, and the definition of private data is broad. For example, a company in the US that sells to EU citizens and tracks data related to those sales would be impacted."
The survey is relevant especially to corporate legal, compliance, eDiscovery, IT, human resources and marketing departments. Full results will be made available to all participants.
About Yerra Solutions
Yerra serves the operational and technology needs of in-house legal & IP, eDiscovery and compliance organizations. The company's offerings include consulting, managed services and technology solutions that drive operational efficiency and improved outcomes. Yerra is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with offices in the UK, US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Poland. Learn more at www.yerrasolutions.com.
