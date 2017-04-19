 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

Yerra Solutions Launches GDPR Reality Check Survey

Survey will gauge corporate readiness to comply with the EU General Data Protection Regulation across industries and global regions
 
Do you know where you stand on GDPR preparedness? Take the survey!
Do you know where you stand on GDPR preparedness? Take the survey!
NEW YORK - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Yerra Solutions AG, a global provider of innovative solutions for in-house legal & IP, eDiscovery and compliance, today announced the launch of an industry survey to help benchmark where global corporations are in preparing for the GDPR. The GDPR Reality Check survey is being run in collaboration with the Blickstein Group and will be open for submissions through the end of May 2017.

The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will become law in all EU jurisdictions on 25 May 2018 and will impact organizations that handle data related to EU citizens for any number of reasons, from employment to customer relations to marketing. It is a broad and wide-ranging regulation that is posing significant challenges for the types of clients Yerra serves, namely global corporations in highly-regulated industries such as banking, consumer goods and pharmaceuticals.

"It is important for organizations around the world to understand GDPR and evaluate their risks related to it," notes Will Wilkinson of Yerra Solutions. "The GDPR governs data related to EU citizens regardless of who holds that data or where it is held, and the definition of private data is broad. For example, a company in the US that sells to EU citizens and tracks data related to those sales would be impacted."

The survey is relevant especially to corporate legal, compliance, eDiscovery, IT, human resources and marketing departments. Full results will be made available to all participants.

Take the survey

About Yerra Solutions

Yerra serves the operational and technology needs of in-house legal & IP, eDiscovery and compliance organizations. The company's offerings include consulting, managed services and technology solutions that drive operational efficiency and improved outcomes. Yerra is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with offices in the UK, US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Poland. Learn more at www.yerrasolutions.com.

End
Source:
Email:***@yerrasolutions.com Email Verified
Tags:GDPR, eu, Compliance, Data Privacy, Cybersecurity
Industry:Banking, Biotech, Finance, Insurance, Legal
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Surveys
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Yerra Solutions News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share