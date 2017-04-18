News By Tag
Grants Management Systems, Inc. Collaborates to Host Three Part FLSA Webinar Series
Topics for each webinar include:
- Basic Concepts of the FLSA
- Compensable Time Under the FLSA
- Working Beyond the Work Week – Overtime Compensation Under the FLSA
Donald Cassady, President and CEO of GMS said, "We are excited to be partnering with Drake and Diane again. They are a valuable resource to our clients and always bring clarity and understanding to complex issues facing nonprofits. The FLSA can be confusing for some, so by offering this series I am confident that both GMS clients and non-clients will benefit."
During the webinars, Maynard and Juffras will answer questions such as: What do you need to know about what the FLSA does and does not require?, What time do you have to pay for and what do you not have to pay for?, How do you compensate employees who work overtime?, and Can you provide hour for hour time off in lieu of overtime compensation?
"We get questions frequently and because there are many misunderstandings regarding the FLSA, our goal through offering this three part series is to help dispel the myths and bring clarity. There is a lot to cover, so breaking the webinar into three parts over a 3 week period was our best option and after each presentation we will allow for questions." said Maynard.
For more information, visit http://www.gmsactg.com/
About Grants Management Systems, Inc. (GMS, Inc.)
Founded in 1980, GMS, Inc. (www.gmsactg.com) is a national developer of nonprofit accounting and financial management, and revolving loan software for grant and contract recipients.
About Drake Maynard
Drake Maynard retired from his position as Director of Employee Relations for the State of North Carolina in 2011. Prior to that, he had been the Senior Director of Human Resources Administration for UNC-Chapel Hill and Personnel Director for UNC Hospitals. Drake is on the faculty of the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Public Health's nationally ranked Executive Management program and is an adjunct faculty member of the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government. He has an undergraduate degree from UNC-Chapel Hill and a law degree from the University of South Carolina. Through Drake Maynard HR Services he provides human resources consultation and staff development services for state and local governments.
About Diane M. Juffras
Diane M. Juffras received her law degree from the New York University School of Law and her A.B. from Dartmouth College. Before joining the faculty at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, she was in the private practice of law in Connecticut. At UNC-Chapel Hill, she specializes in employment law, devoting a significant percentage of her time to teaching and writing on the Fair Labor Standards Act and overtime law.
Media Contact
Era Williams, MBA, Director of Marketing
Grants Management Systems, Inc.
8009333501
era@gmsactg.com
