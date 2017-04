The Salon Presents Its Spring Salon 2017

It is time, once again, for The Salon to present its unique blend of arts for an entertaining and informative evening in our wonderful loft space in DUMBO on Thursday, April 27 at 7pm. This is a free event.

The Salon

Contact

Dana Humphrey

***@gmail.com Dana Humphrey

End

-- It is time, once again, for The Salon to present its unique blend of arts for an entertaining and informative evening in our wonderful loft space in DUMBO on Thursday, April 27 at 7pm. This is a free event.The Salon is an evening combining together all disciplines of art - from different forms of music to writing to film and theatre and visual art. Four to six artists are showcased, each representing a different art form or genre and a distinctive viewpoint in order to expose the audience to an outlook or experience they would not ordinarily have access to. The Salon is a diverse mix of high-brow and low-brow, experimental and traditional, cultural and generational. This exposure helps encourage understanding and critical thinking in an environment suffering from the lack of these ideas.Each salon is a unique mix of artists, and this one is shaping up to be no less special. Currently programed, coming to us from Toronto, we have the filmmaker,, who will be sharing his documentary "Waiting for Ishtar", which explores the infamous film and the people who love it. Also featured is the countertenor,(Broadway's "The Visit" and "Chicago"), who will be performing an aria from the new opera "Bel Canto", based on the novel of the same name. Jazz singer,, along with Argentine composerfuse the sounds of traditional South American Folklore with jazz inspired, through-composed arrangements.is a fine artist and sculptor who works with wire and coins to create intricate designs. Finally, we will be showing a selection from a couple of plays by, a female playwright from the Revolutionary War era who focused on anti-loyalist themes. The reading will feature actors including Geoffrey Owens (Broadway's Romeo and Juliet, The Cosby Show), Anna Cody (The Shakespeare Theatre in DC, The Old Globe Theatre) and J. Clint Allen (NYSF).The Salon will be held on Thursday, April 27 at 7pm in a private residence in DUMBO. It is RSVP only and free to the public. To reserve your space and receive the location, email thesaloninformation@ gmail.com or register at our website www.thesalonnyc.net