The Salon Presents Its Spring Salon 2017
It is time, once again, for The Salon to present its unique blend of arts for an entertaining and informative evening in our wonderful loft space in DUMBO on Thursday, April 27 at 7pm. This is a free event.
The Salon is an evening combining together all disciplines of art - from different forms of music to writing to film and theatre and visual art. Four to six artists are showcased, each representing a different art form or genre and a distinctive viewpoint in order to expose the audience to an outlook or experience they would not ordinarily have access to. The Salon is a diverse mix of high-brow and low-brow, experimental and traditional, cultural and generational. This exposure helps encourage understanding and critical thinking in an environment suffering from the lack of these ideas.
Each salon is a unique mix of artists, and this one is shaping up to be no less special. Currently programed, coming to us from Toronto, we have the filmmaker, John Mitchell, who will be sharing his documentary "Waiting for Ishtar", which explores the infamous film and the people who love it. Also featured is the countertenor, Matthew Deming (Broadway's "The Visit" and "Chicago"), who will be performing an aria from the new opera "Bel Canto", based on the novel of the same name. Jazz singer, Raquel Rivera, along with Argentine composer Tomás Latorre fuse the sounds of traditional South American Folklore with jazz inspired, through-composed arrangements. Ward Yoshimoto is a fine artist and sculptor who works with wire and coins to create intricate designs. Finally, we will be showing a selection from a couple of plays by Mercy Otis Warren, a female playwright from the Revolutionary War era who focused on anti-loyalist themes. The reading will feature actors including Geoffrey Owens (Broadway's Romeo and Juliet, The Cosby Show), Anna Cody (The Shakespeare Theatre in DC, The Old Globe Theatre) and J. Clint Allen (NYSF).
The Salon will be held on Thursday, April 27 at 7pm in a private residence in DUMBO. It is RSVP only and free to the public.
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
