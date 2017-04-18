 
Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


Toscana Isles residents enjoy an eventful monthly activities calendar

Wine tasting, fitness, games and social events slated to suit every interest
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Following the opening of a brand new amenity center, Toscana Isles has introduced a full lineup of monthly activities and special events for residents to enjoy. D.R. Horton's Southwest Floridaoffers 11 distinctive home plans at this Tuscany-inspired North Venice community that is only a 20-minute drive from Sarasota.

A monthly fitness equipment training helps residents achieve greater wellness milestones with confidence. A weekly mah jongg group, plus billiards, cards and bocce meetups facilitate bonding over friendly competition. A wine tasting event helps neighbors plan pairings and menus for entertaining guests while learning about terroir, varietals and vintners. Monthly meet-and-greet events at the clubhouse encourage neighborhood ties. Social events scheduled at area dining venues provide an opportunity to discover local treasures and get the most out of charming Venice.

The homes at Toscana Isles start at $289,990, with two to four bedrooms, two to four-and-a-half baths and a two- or three-car garage. Several quick move-in opportunities are available. The public is invited to tour two professionally decorated models seven days a week. Many homesites offer prime waterfront views.

The Tuscan-inspired clubhouse, which opened in January, serves as the hub of community life and is now open for tours to prospective homebuyers. An elegantly appointed amenity center features a stunning infinity-edge pool overlooking an expansive 90-acre lake, a grand gathering room offering ample space for large get-togethers and community events, a billiards room with widescreen televisions for casual relaxation, a state-of-the-art fitness center with Cybex equipment and a group exercise/yoga studio, a kayak launch, lighted tennis courts and a tot lot.

Ideal for commuters, Toscana Isles is located just one mile east of the I-75 Laurel Road exit on Knight's Trail. The white, sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico are minutes away, as is downtown Venice.

To schedule a tour of Toscana Isles, call sales agents Joe Correll at (941) 256-5674 (tel:(941)%20256-5674) or Tom McNamara at (941) 806-9055 (tel:(941)%20806-9055). For more information, visit https://www.drhorton.com/swfla.

Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 78 markets in 26 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume for 15 consecutive years. For over 35 years, D.R. Horton has consistently delivered top-quality new homes to homebuyers across the nation. The livable floor plans, energy-efficient features, and robust new home warranty demonstrate our commitment to excellence in construction. D.R. Horton exhibits leadership in residential development through design innovation, superior craftsmanship, and responsiveness to the needs of its customers. The simple vision that began over 35 years ago represents years of value and security when you choose America's Builder to make your dreams come true. For more information, visit our website at https://www.drhorton.com/swfla. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability, and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder. Florida Registered Building Contractor License # CBC1259453

