 
News By Tag
* Acquisitions
* Westmount Realty Capital
* Cliff Booth
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


Westmount Realty Capital Hires Jim Fant as Executive Managing Director – Acquisitions

 
 
Jim Fant
Jim Fant
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Acquisitions
Westmount Realty Capital
Cliff Booth

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
Executives

DALLAS - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Westmount Realty Capital, LLC (http://www.westmountrc.com/) ("Westmount"), a Dallas-based commercial real estate development and investment management company, is pleased to announce that Jim Fant has joined the company as Executive Managing Director – Acquisitions. In this role, Fant will oversee the acquisition process at Westmount and manage the company's acquisition team.

"Westmount is actively seeking value-add industrial, office and multifamily properties in primary and secondary markets nationally and Jim will be integral to helping us achieve our goals," said Clifford Booth, president and CEO of Westmount. "Jim's extensive acquisition experience with value-add and opportunistic investment strategies will be a valuable asset to our team and our investors."

Fant has more than 34 years of experience in commercial real estate with a primary focus on sourcing value-add acquisition opportunities. Prior to joining Westmount, he spent 12 years as senior vice president at Addison-based Behringer (http://www.behringerinvestments.com/), where he was responsible for sourcing potential new acquisitions as well as management of the acquisition team including review of underwriting procedures, contract negotiations and transaction closing processes. During his tenure at Behringer, Fant was instrumental in the acquisition of more than $5 billion in real estate across the country for core, value-add and opportunistic investment strategies.

He was also president of JDFant Consulting, a financial and business consulting practice and was vice president of Seattle-based Kennedy Associates Real Estate Counsel (http://www.bentallkennedy.com/) where his primary responsibility was to source value-add investment opportunities for pension fund clients in gateway markets such as Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas and Phoenix. Prior to these positions, Fant spent more than 15 years at Dallas-based MEPC American Properties in the role of senior vice president investments. As senior vice president investments, he worked in a variety of aspects of the real estate industry including accounting, development, asset management, appraisal, acquisition, disposition, partnership administration and leasing.

Fant is a member of Urban Land Institute (https://uli.org/), International Council of Shopping Centers (http://www.icsc.org/), American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (http://www.aicpa.org/Pages/default.aspx) and Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants (https://www.tscpa.org/). He is a certified public accountant and a licensed real estate broker in Texas. Fant holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from The University of Texas at Arlington (http://www.uta.edu/uta/).

About Westmount Realty Capital

Westmount Realty Capital, LLC is a time-tested, privately held, Dallas-based commercial real estate company that has achieved exceptional performance, with a core team in place, for more than 30 years. Westmount is seen as an innovator and leading edge company in the industry and is a trusted operating partner of numerous U.S. and foreign institutional and private capital sources. The company is active nationally, specializing in value add and opportunistic investments, and has navigated successfully through multiple market cycles. For additional information, contact www.westmountrc.com.

Contact
Krystal Morris, C. Pharr & Co. for Westmount
***@pharrpr.com
End
Source:Westmount Realty Capital, LLC
Email:***@pharrpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Acquisitions, Westmount Realty Capital, Cliff Booth
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
C. Pharr and Co. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share