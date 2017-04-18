News By Tag
Westmount Realty Capital Hires Jim Fant as Executive Managing Director – Acquisitions
"Westmount is actively seeking value-add industrial, office and multifamily properties in primary and secondary markets nationally and Jim will be integral to helping us achieve our goals," said Clifford Booth, president and CEO of Westmount. "Jim's extensive acquisition experience with value-add and opportunistic investment strategies will be a valuable asset to our team and our investors."
Fant has more than 34 years of experience in commercial real estate with a primary focus on sourcing value-add acquisition opportunities. Prior to joining Westmount, he spent 12 years as senior vice president at Addison-based Behringer (http://www.behringerinvestments.com/
He was also president of JDFant Consulting, a financial and business consulting practice and was vice president of Seattle-based Kennedy Associates Real Estate Counsel (http://www.bentallkennedy.com/
Fant is a member of Urban Land Institute (https://uli.org/)
About Westmount Realty Capital
Westmount Realty Capital, LLC is a time-tested, privately held, Dallas-based commercial real estate company that has achieved exceptional performance, with a core team in place, for more than 30 years. Westmount is seen as an innovator and leading edge company in the industry and is a trusted operating partner of numerous U.S. and foreign institutional and private capital sources. The company is active nationally, specializing in value add and opportunistic investments, and has navigated successfully through multiple market cycles. For additional information, contact www.westmountrc.com.
