Academagia: The Making of Mages is now available from Steam

 
 
SAN DIEGO - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Academagia: The Making of Mages is now available from Steam: http://store.steampowered.com/app/533480

Academagia is a whimsical life simulation and role-playing game set at the renowned Academy of Magic in the rich and dangerous city of Mineta. As a newly arrived teenager in a strange, vast school, the player will embark on adventures great and small, train their familiar, make friends and enemies, and master the shining arts and subtle laws of spell-casting.

A PC game, Academagia allows the player to chart a journey through the first year of their instruction, and offers enough secret skills, magical locations, spells, items and adventures for countless hours of replay. Completely unlike any life simulation before it, the daily events develop not just according to the actions of the player, but also the interests and goals of over 80 other AI-controlled students- each with their own motivations, mischief and opinions. Additionally, there are over 800 random events, insuring that no game is ever the same!

Created to be a fun and unique answer to the question: "What if I could study magic?", Academagia allows the player to control every aspect of their schooling: from which of the 7 colleges they enroll in and what classes they choose, to how much they study, socialize or play. Every action taken offers its own reward, but with so many choices available each day, they will have to learn how to manage their time expertly.

Academagia retails for the regular price of $15.99, with a special 40% discount on Steam (expires April 27). For more information about the game, please log onto: http://www.academagia.com.

About Academagia

Academagia is a 2D life simulation PC game for audiences ages 9+, and is parent and child friendly. Our game rewards relationship building, research and knowledge, and encourages the player to create their own individual story each time they play. Role-playing, thoughtful choices and a bit of whimsy permeate game play, and is intended to provide a refreshing alternative to the more violent, destructive and derivative titles in the marketplace.

About Black Chicken Studios

Black Chicken Studios, Inc, was formed in 2007 to provide interesting and novel alternatives to mainstream games, offering experiences which promote creativity, reward knowledge and inspire imagination. It is especially our goal to create games wherein challenges can be overcome by study, diplomacy and character. Our company has an inclusive content philosophy, and makes a practice of incorporating as much work as possible from independent writers and artists.
