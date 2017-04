Elsewhen Press announces second book in YA Fantasy trilogy from New Zealand author Rebecca Hall

The Eternity War is still being waged and the Academy remains caught up in it. The new Principal is an angel, the Teratology teacher is a vampire, the Instrument of Peace is hiding, but who is the Instrument of War?

--, an independent UK publisher specialising in Speculative Fiction, is delighted to announce the latest book by New Zealand authoris the second book of, a YA fantasy trilogy set in the central North Island of New Zealand.continues from, the first book in the trilogy, as Mitch, Hayley and Nikola return for their final year in the International Academy of Magic at Lake Moawhango. The Angels are coming...The Host wants to know what the Academy was trying to hide and why the Fallen agreed to it. They want the Instrument of War, the one thing that can tip the Eternity War in their favour and put an end to the stalemate. Any impact on the Academy staff, students or buildings is just collateral damage.Mitch would like to forget that the last year ever happened, but that doesn't seem likely with Little Red Riding Hood now teaching Teratology. The vampire isn't quite as terrifying as he first thought, but she's not the only monster at the Academy. The Fallen are spying on everyone, the new Principal is an angel and there's an enchanting exchange student with Faerie blood.Angry and nervous of the angels surrounding him, Mitch tries to put the pieces together. He knows that Hayley is the Archangel Gabriel. He knows that she can determine the course of the Eternity War. He also knows that the Fallen will do anything to hide Gabriel from the Host – even allowing an innocent girl to be kidnapped.Peter Buck, Editorial Director at Elsewhen Press, said "With her exciting trilogy, Rebecca has firmly established New Zealand as a location for contemporary fantasy, not just Middle Earth! Fans of YA fantasy, readers of all ages, have been captivated by, impressed by Rebecca's well thought-through magic system, the depth of her characters, and the believable nature of their relationships. What comes next inwill both enchant and surprise. We are delighted to be able to help Rebecca bring her vision and talent to such an appreciative audience.", Book II of thetrilogy, will be published in eBook formats in June 2017 and in paperback in September 2017.Rebecca started writing when she was supposed to be studying for her exams at Otago University but somehow passed anyway, eventually graduating with a decorative piece of paper. She moved to the UK to pursue a career in publishing and after a couple of mishaps ended up in Edinburgh and soldto Elsewhen Press, which is not quite the career she had in mind. The career she did have in mind was along more editorial lines, which is why she is now a volunteer at Inspired Quill and a freelance copy-editor for everyone else. She also has a blog which she infrequently remembers to update, where those mysterious things known as short stories can be found.visit bit.ly/InstrumentOfWarElsewhen Press is an independent publisher of Speculative Fiction. Based in the UK, in the South East of England, Elsewhen Press publishes titles in English in digital and print editions, adopting a digital-first policy for most titles. Elsewhen Press is an imprint of Alnpete Limited.Elsewhen Press contact: Al MurrayInformation about Elsewhen Press, authors and titles can be obtained online from http://elsewhen.co.uk Interviews with authors can be arranged through Elsewhen Press, contact Al Murray.Elsewhen Press titles are available from good retailers, for more details visit our website as above.This and other press releases from Elsewhen Press can be obtained as pdf files from our website or can be viewed in our PRLog Pressroom at https://pressroom.prlog.org/ elsewhen/