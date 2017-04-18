Country(s)
OpsVeda Announces Participation at SAPPHIRE NOW® 2017
Plans to showcase Machine Learning–driven Operational Intelligence solutions
OpsVeda presents the full stack real-time operational intelligence platform, to power automated operational decision making in the enterprise. It helps the operations team to re-capture an estimated 10-20% of the revenue and margin leakage due to out of stocks, chargebacks, changes in customer buying behavior, expedites, missed deliveries and inventory obsolescence. Many of these issues go undetected until it is too late for any corrective action. Demonstrations at SAPPHIRE NOW will highlight machine learning–enabled automatic identification of customers, suppliers, assets and transactions where immediate intervention could add to the bottom-line or the top-line.
"The digital economy, especially with the advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, is changing the rules of doing business," said Vikas Rajput, VP of Customer Success at OpsVeda. He added, "Leading in this new world requires that enterprises leverage every bit of information at their disposal, proactively. Operations teams need to do this every day, and it is not easy. We will be showcasing how machine learning takes advantage of the digital avalanche, to power optimal decisions at all levels."
Attendees are invited to visit booth #984 in the exhibition hall, where experts from OpsVeda will share experiences from deployment of the real-time solution at various customers. Stop by the booth and experience how OpsVeda could transform operational decision making in your company, supported by rapid deployments spanning just 6-8 weeks.
SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference are the world's premier business technology event and largest SAP customer-run conference, offering attendees the opportunity to learn and network with customers, SAP executives, partners and experts across the entire SAP ecosystem.
About OpsVeda
OpsVeda is an enterprise software company providing a real-time operational intelligence platform with machine learning capabilities. Through its powerful insight-to-action solutions, it delivers predictive visibility into opportunities, risks, process exceptions and metrics, to business users across order fulfillment, supply management, manufacturing, logistics and retail operations. OpsVeda customers span the consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, fashion and retail, life sciences, manufacturing, and high-tech industries.
OpsVeda, OpsVedaM, Canvas, OPV, Business Agility Suite, Real-time Operations are trademarks or service marks of OpsVeda, Inc.
SAP, SAPPHIRE NOW and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/
Contact
OpsVeda, Inc.
***@opsveda.com
