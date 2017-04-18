Country(s)
Industry News
Modius Joins new Linux Foundation project to build an open framework for IoT edge computing
Participation in Linux Foundation's EdgeX Foundry project will ensure interoperability between Modius OpenData and other applications conforming to this emerging framework for IoT edge computing.
SAN FRANCISCO - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Modius Inc., developer of the IoT platform, OpenData, today announced that it has joined EdgeX Foundry, an open source project hosted by The Linux Foundation to build a common open framework for Internet of Things (IoT) edge computing and an ecosystem of interoperable components that unifies the marketplace and accelerates enterprise and Industrial IoT.
EdgeX Foundry is unifying the marketplace around a common open framework and building an ecosystem of companies offering interoperable plug-and-play components. Designed to run on any hardware or operating system and with any combination of application environments, the EdgeX framework can quickly and easily deliver interoperability between connected devices, applications, and services, across a wide range of use cases. Interoperability between community-developed software will be maintained through a certification program.
Recognizing that interoperability between applications serving the IoT market is a fast track to accelerating IoT adoption, Modius joined the EdgeX Foundry to ensure that its IoT Platform, OpenData would seamlessly support integration with other applications, allowing enterprise IoT application developers to choose from a myriad of best-in-class software and hardware to quickly build and deploy IoT-based solutions.
"The success, acceptance and growth of IoT is tied directly to interoperability between the offerings of the vendors serving this market," said Craig Compiano, CEO of Modius, Inc. "We look forward to working with EdgeX Foundry to certify the OpenData platform for interoperability with all participating vendors, in order to create IoT solutions that accelerate business growth and drive the IoT market forward."
"In order to drive broad adoption of Industrial IoT, we need to align the growing community of IoT solutions providers around a common framework to encourage an ecosystem of interoperable components,"
For more information on EdgeX Foundry including how to participate, please visit www.edgexfoundry.org.
About Modius
Modius, Inc. is the developer of OpenData, an IoT software platform providing solutions for Industrial IoT, data center and facility management. OpenData collects, processes and analyzes real-time data from sensors, devices and supporting infrastructure at the edge of the network, providing intelligent operating decisions based on data from the Internet of Things. Modius' data center management software based on the OpenData IoT platform enables IT and facilities personnel to work collaboratively to lower energy costs, expand capacity and improve the reliability and availability of all IT services.
For more information on our IoT or data center management solutions, please visit our website at www.modius.com or call (888) 323-0066.
Modius and OpenData are registered trademarks of Modius, Inc. All other marks are those of respective owners.
Contact
Mark E. Stumm
***@modius.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse