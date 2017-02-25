Country(s)
Data Center Infrastructure Management Leader Modius® announces new IoT approach for power capacity management
OpenData v3.7's upgraded Power Capacity Management (PCM) Module uses real-time IoT data collection to dynamically manage power load thresholds for all devices connected to the power chain.
The Modius PCM Module for OpenData v3.7 helps Facility and IT personnel work together to insure that power related outages are avoided and available power is used efficiently to support high levels of equipment density in the data center. The PCM module allows Facility personnel to build an exact model of the data center power infrastructure, from the utility to the servers in the racks, augmenting the manufacturers' specifications with real-time instrumentation for devices in the power-chain. This allows the end-user to compare power draw specification to real-world data for fine tuning capacity reserves, and simulating fail-over and redundancy scenarios to verify that equipment failures won't cause service interruptions. The data provided by the PCM module works seamlessly with OpenData's Asset Management module to insure that IT operations personnel have accurate and up to date information they need to add, replace and move equipment without the fear of causing power-related issues. The PCM Module for OpenData v3.7 provides the following functions.
• Interactive Software Model of Power Infrastructure – Complete documentation of your entire power chain, from the utility feed, UPS's, Switches, RPP's, PDU's to the servers in the racks.
• Multiple Power Measurement Options – Supports a combination of manufacturer's rated, de-rated, user specified, measured real-time, or downstream power feed aggregates to provide a more accurate representation of power usage and power availability compared to other competitive products.
• Complete or Partial Power Chain Visualization – Detailed visualization of power connections with drill-down to data on individual nodes.
• Load Balancing Analysis – Instantly visualize imbalances in power loads for electrical panels and rack power strips
• Circuit Redundancy Definitions – Provides for the correct mapping for power flow in power architectures with redundant power.
• Redundancy and Load Testing – Interactively test the effect of adding or subtracting load or simulating equipment failures for power infrastructure.
• Provisioned Circuits – Provides the ability to assign power usage to customers or end-users to support bill-back or show-back reporting.
• OpenData Asset Management Support – Works seamlessly with OpenData's Asset Management Module to prevent power-related service interruptions caused by improper equipment moves, adds, or changes.
"Power is the most expensive operational cost for a data center." said Craig Compiano, CEO of Modius. "The more accurately you can measure available power and current load, the more money you can save by running your data center with tighter tolerances for provisioned power and with substantially higher server densities to avoid or postpone costly data center expansions."
"Technology advances based on the Internet of Things and our legacy of collecting data from disparate infrastructure in the data center makes it now practical and affordable to use real-time data to get superior results for power capacity management" added Mr. Compiano. "Organizations that are relying on manufacturers' specifications for power capacity calculations will struggle to reach the maximum economic benefit simply because their data is based on an estimate, not real data."
From a single console, the Modius' OpenData platform can display comprehensive power, environmental and asset information, for a distributed network of facilities - including multiple data centers, server rooms, labs, and network closets. Using these metrics, facility and IT operations personnel can make informed decisions to proactively manage their facilities, reduce power consumption, improve utilization, and mitigate the risk of unplanned outages. The system can be installed either locally within the enterprise network, or hosted remotely in a cloud-based configuration for easier service management.
The OpenData v3.7 Power Capacity Module is available for immediate shipping. For more information on the capabilities of this new software module for the OpenData platform, please visit our website at http://www.modius.com/
About Modius
Modius, Inc. is a leading provider of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT). Modius' data center management software enables IT and facilities personnel to work collaboratively to lower energy costs, expand capacity and improve the reliability and availability of all IT services. The Modius flagship product, OpenData, monitors all power-distribution, cooling and environmental sensors across multiple facilities from a single console, providing intelligent operating decisions based on data from the Internet of Things. For more information on IoT Solutions from Modius or our data center monitoring solutions, visit our website or call (888) 323-0066.
