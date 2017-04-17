Country(s)
New York Premiere of Film on Eating Disorders to be Screened at The New School
NEW YORK - April 23, 2017 - PRLog -- New York. Award winning Vermont filmmaker Bess O'Brien will introduce her new documentary on eating disorders to the New York public on Wednesday evening, May 17 at the New School for Social Research. This special event is sponsored by BALANCE eating disorder treatment center, Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center, and the Student Health Services Department at the New School.
Ms. O'Brien gained recognition for her film "The Hungry Heart" that depicts the scourge of prescription drug addiction in rural New England. In her new film entitled All of Me she explores eating disorders and their profound impact on individuals and their families. The film provides an intimate look into the mysterious world of eating disorders by following the stories of individuals grappling with symptoms of disordered eating behaviors. Importantly the film provides insights into treatment strategies and pathways to recovery, offering hope to those and their families who have been impacted by eating disorders.
A Q&A with the director and a panel discussion will follow the film's screening. Panel members include Bree Greenberg Benjamin, psychotherapist featured in the film, Melainie Rogers, national eating disorder expert, and individual clients interviewed in the film. The special guest moderator for the evening will be Kirsten Haglund, Miss America 2008 and founder of the Kirsten Haglund Foundation, a non-profit organization that promotes eating disorder awareness and advocacy.
This community education event is free to the public. A suggested donation is $10, to The New School Food Pantry. Complimentary refreshments will be served.
Details:
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at The New School, Theresa Lang Community and Student Center, Arnhold Hall, 55 W 13th Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York
6:00 pm: Welcome reception 7:00 pm: Film screening 8:30 pm: Q&A and Panel Discussion
For information contact Leslie Davenport: 212-645-6903 LeslieD@balancedtx.com
To reserve a seat: http://www.timberlineknolls.com/
Event sponsor BALANCE eating disorder treatment center provides outpatient treatment to adolescents and adults. Founded by Melainie Rogers, a leading national eating disorder expert, BALANCE offers comprehensive integrative care for the spectrum of eating disorders including anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating disorder. http://balancedtx.com/
