

International Plus Size Model to Headline Special Event in New York City NEW YORK - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The first plus size model to walk the runway at New York Fashion Week, Denise Bidot, will be a featured speaker Sunday, April 30 at the annual Realize Your Beauty Day to be held at BALANCE, a leading eating disorder treatment center in New York City.



Ms. Bidot, a leading advocate for affirmation of oneself through positive body image, is the founder of the "No Wrong Way Movement", an empowering self-love campaign that encourages building a community where women, men, teens and members of the LGBTQ community all have a place to feel welcome and accepted just the way they are. Denise has graced the pages of magazines worldwide and will be starring in the highly anticipated Straight/Curve documentary film coming out this year.



At the event on April 30th Bidot will be honoring the nonprofit organization Realize Your Beauty at their annual fundraising event. Realize Your Beauty Day is a celebration of inner-beauty, positive body image, kindness and self-love. This special event is designed for children, teens, and families and includes activities such as arts & crafts, jewelry making, coloring, face painting, music, performances and more.



Realize Your Beauty, founded and directed by Stacey Lorin Merkl, promotes positive body image to youth through theater arts. Through plays & workshops, the organization teaches students about kindness, integrity, respect towards themselves and others, and encourages them to focus on developing their own unique inner qualities. They also strive to educate children and adolescents about the dangers of dieting and disordered eating. They encourage students to love themselves exactly as they are and to learn the warning signs of an eating disorder.



