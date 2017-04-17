 
News By Tag
* Massimo Dutti
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Amman
  Amman
  Jordan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
23222120191817


MASSIMO DUTTI SS17 SS17 inspires an essential piece for Massimo Dutti women

Inimitable. Immediately recognisable, it escapes all limitations of time and trends. The most sought-after bag has a history, its own characteristics and cult
 
 
Picture1
Picture1
AMMAN, Jordan - April 23, 2017 - PRLog -- MASSIMO DUTTI SS17

SS17 inspires an essential piece for Massimo Dutti women

Inimitable. Immediately recognisable, it escapes all limitations of time and trends. The most sought-after bag has a history, its own characteristics and cult

Amman, Jordan (April, 2016) - The savoir faire concept shines forth in unique and exclusive pieces like this bag that serves as a master class in perfection and exquisiteness that defines the brand. These elegant crossbody bags feature two-tone colour schemes creating unexpected combinations and incorporating buckles as a luxurydetail exclusive to this model. Its size, shape and structure make it ideal to be used day & night.

In SS17, the must-have bag of the collection will be available in three different types of leather and a variety of colours; a bag made of top-quality materials and with the most refined finishes.

The result is an elegant piece set to add a sophisticated touch to any look; it's definitely here to stay and become a timeless piece.


 - End-
End
Source:TRACCS jordan
Email:***@traccs.net
Posted By:***@traccs.net Email Verified
Phone:5660542
Tags:Massimo Dutti
Industry:Business
Location:Amman - Amman - Jordan
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
? PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share