MASSIMO DUTTI SS17 SS17 inspires an essential piece for Massimo Dutti women
Inimitable. Immediately recognisable, it escapes all limitations of time and trends. The most sought-after bag has a history, its own characteristics and cult
Amman, Jordan (April, 2016) - The savoir faire concept shines forth in unique and exclusive pieces like this bag that serves as a master class in perfection and exquisiteness that defines the brand. These elegant crossbody bags feature two-tone colour schemes creating unexpected combinations and incorporating buckles as a luxurydetail exclusive to this model. Its size, shape and structure make it ideal to be used day & night.
In SS17, the must-have bag of the collection will be available in three different types of leather and a variety of colours; a bag made of top-quality materials and with the most refined finishes.
The result is an elegant piece set to add a sophisticated touch to any look; it's definitely here to stay and become a timeless piece.
