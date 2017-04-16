 
Industry News





Shotoku Broadcast Systems Opens Shotoku USA and Extends Local Support

Visit Shotoku at NAB Booth C 6015 ~ ~ Company Introduction Coincides with Opening of NAB
 
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. - April 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a world leader of advanced camera support products, has expanded its global presence with the launch of Shotoku USA, a company founded to support the organization's already significant and growing customer-base in North America. The announcement was made by James Eddershaw, Managing Director of parent company Shotoku UK, who noted that US support operations are headquartered in New York State with a satellite office located in Atlanta Georgia.

According to Eddershaw, "We have enjoyed long-term success in numerous broadcast, cable and network operations, and government facilities in the US and are now proud to further demonstrate our commitment to this key region by creating Shotoku USA.  We are also delighted to announce that the Company is being staffed by two of the most dedicated and talented individuals in broadcast engineering. Matt Servis, held in high regard by clients and colleagues alike, is our service engineer located in the northeast, and Andy Parsons - former CNN engineering guru with over 35 years of broadcast robotics know-how, joined us in 2016 in Atlanta, GA and has been successfully working to expand the Company's presence across the country."

Established over 70 years ago, Shotoku has been developing camera support technologies since 1953. Robotics installations include numerous over-the-air stations and cable news networks in the US,  all QVC operations around the globe, major public and private TV stations across Europe and Asia as well leading national and regional legislative TV services all around the world.

Working closely with Shotoku's global robotics HQ in the UK, Shotoku USA will concentrate on the Company's full range of robotic gear comprised of fully robotic pedestals, height drives, pan/tilt heads and control systems for live studio productions in traditional or VR/AR applications.

Journalists: please click to schedule a visit to Shotoku at NAB Booth C6015 to talk to Matt and Andy and learn of Shotoku's plans for North America.

About Shotoku Broadcast Systems

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is an international leader in the manufacture and marketing of a full range of camera support products with emphasis on manual and robotic pedestals and pan/tilt heads for the television broadcast industry. The Company also provides robotic camera systems capable of interfacing with third-party equipment. Established as an engineering design firm specializing in advanced mechanics and electronic control systems, Shotoku maintains headquarters in Japan with sales offices around the world and robotics development HQ in Sunbury-on-Thames, UK. For further information: http://www.shotoku.tv

# # #

Shotoku contact:  James Eddershaw

+44 (0) 1784 224650 / mailto:info@shotoku.co.uk

Press contact:  Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / mailto:harriet@desertmoon.tv

