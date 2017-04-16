 
SBA Awards Vanessa Best 2017 Woman Business Champion of Year in New York

Vanessa Best, CEO of Precision HealthCare Consultants wins the SBA New York District Office "Women in Business Champion of the Year"
 
 
Vanessa Best SBA 2017 Women Champion of The Year
Vanessa Best SBA 2017 Women Champion of The Year
 
BALDWIN, N.Y. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The results are in!  Businesses from across the New York SBA District  were judged and Vanessa Best, CEO of Precision Receivable Services, LLC, dba Precision Healthcare Consultants has been awarded the 2017 Women in Business Champion of the Year.

"To have been selected as a Women in Business Champion among the more than 1.6 million small businesses located within the New York SBA's district is a humbling and amazing honor" asserts Ms. Best.

Vanessa Best is part of the elite class of inaugural mentors for the WE NYC (Women Entrepreneurs of New York City) initiative, launched by NYC Small Department of Small Business Services.   She is also a proud consultant of Interise Inc. delivering their StreetWise MBA curriculum  as part of the Small Business Administration (SBA) Emerging Leaders Institute for business executives poised for growth.

Our new Administrator of the SBA, Ms. Linda McMahon recently tweeted "Women, & especially minority women, are the fastest growing sector of business. Our economy misses out if we don't support them."

Best concludes, "My gratitude goes to the SBA for supporting and honoring the contributions of small business owners especially a Minority Women as myself. I'm thrilled to be the 2017 SBA New York District Office Women Champion of the Year and congrats to all of the other winners in NY and Nationally."  Happy #smallbusinessweek

The award ceremony will be on May 1, 2017, at the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) headquarters, 26 Federal Plaza in lower Manhattan. To Register for event go to http://www.sba.gov/ny

ABOUT Vanessa Best, CEO of Precision Healthcare Consultants

Vanessa is also an award winning professional.  Her accolades include: 2016 Entrepreneur 360 Business; TD Bank 5 Boro Chamber of Commerce MWBE Award; Top 50 Business Women in Long Island; 25 Most Influential Black Women in Business and a proud Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Alumni.

Her firm, Precision Receivable Services Inc., dba Precision HealthCare Consultants (http://www.precisionhcc.com) offers work process analysis, design/delivery of education/communication to government, private organizations, healthcare facilities/providers, entrepreneurs and small businesses. If you are looking to reengage and renew your team, her keynote presentations, seminars, workshops and webinars are  "Simply The Best"

Business Certifications include NYS M/WBE; NYC M/WBE, SBA 8(a), WOSB

Vanessa Best
Click to Share