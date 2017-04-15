News By Tag
You've Never Seen a Cessna 182 Like This
If you want a turbo Skylane that has been pampered to the nth degee, look no further.
Even without these improvements, the Cessna 182 has set the bar high for overall versatility in the single-engine general aviation marketplace. 5205U raises that bar even higher with a 175 kt cruise speed, a Garmin panel that can be wirelessly updated from your tablet, and peace-of-mind that only a Ballistic Recovery Systems parachute can provide. "When I first saw this airplane my jaw dropped," said Chris Kirk, owner of WildBlue. "I've never seen anyone put this much TLC into an airplane."
WildBlue specializes in the resale of premier owner-flown aircraft like the Cessna T182T Skylane, Cessna 206, and Cessna Corvalis. To learn more about this and other offerings from WildBlue, please visit http://www.flywildblue.com/
