You've Never Seen a Cessna 182 Like This

If you want a turbo Skylane that has been pampered to the nth degee, look no further.
 
 
CHICAGO - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- WildBlue is extremely excited to announce the availability of N5205U on the pre-owned aircraft market.  This spectacular aircraft is, at it's core, a 2002 Cessna T182T Skylane.  Open the door and cowling and you'll be blown away by the many upgrades, improvements, and safety enhancements.  It is an airplane like no other.  Starting with a Texas Skyways 310 HP IO-550N with tuned induction, the progression of improvements include a BRS parachute, Garmin G500 flat panel display system, Garmin GTN 750 and GTN 650, and the data-rich JPI EDM 930 digital engine monitor.  The list goes on and on. Buyers who understand the difference between what these upgrades would cost them to do themselves and what they will pay for this T182T will immediately see the extreme value represented.

Even without these improvements, the Cessna 182 has set the bar high for overall versatility in the single-engine general aviation marketplace.  5205U raises that bar even higher with a 175 kt cruise speed, a Garmin panel that can be wirelessly updated from your tablet, and peace-of-mind that only a Ballistic Recovery Systems parachute can provide.  "When I first saw this airplane my jaw dropped," said Chris Kirk, owner of WildBlue.  "I've never seen anyone put this much TLC into an airplane."

WildBlue specializes in the resale of premier owner-flown aircraft like the Cessna T182T Skylane, Cessna 206, and Cessna Corvalis.  To learn more about this and other offerings from WildBlue, please visit http://www.flywildblue.com/airplanes-for-sale/ or call 888.773.4249.

Chris Kirk
***@flywildblue.com
Email:***@flywildblue.com Email Verified
Tags:General Aviation, Aircraft Sales, Cessna Aircraft
Industry:Aerospace
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Products
