NDC Oslo Invites Christina Aldan To Speak About User Experience
Christina Aldan is an international speaker on a wide variety of topics. Her focus on empathy and strengthening our display of emotional intelligence in the workplace and in life shares these concepts which are so consistently ignored, that they have almost become a secret ingredient to ensuring sustainable success.
A longtime leader in the Las Vegas business community, Christina is particularly focused on giving back to female entrepreneurs and mentoring women and girls with a passion for business and technology. In addition to traveling around the world speaking at conferences and for corporate clients, Christina is the founder of Luckygirl Design, a boutique digital advertising company.
Oslo Spektrum hosts the 10th consecutive NDC Oslo June 12 - 16 in Oslo, Norway. The five day event will feature speakers covering topics including: NET Framework, Agile, C++, Cloud, Database, Design, Devops, Embedded, Front-End, Framework, Fun, Functional Programming, Gadgets, Internet of Things, JavaScript, Microsoft, Misc. Languages, Mobile, People, Programming Languages, Security, Techniques, Testing, Tools, UX, Web, and more.
On speaking at this year's NDC Oslo event, Christina said, "I love speaking at internationally because it always reminds me that empathy and emotional intelligence are universal languages that connect us all. The technology sector drives innovation, efficiency, and connectivity at such hyper-speeds that a reminder of the fundamentals of humanity often provokes thoughtful dialogue and serious change."
Norwegian Developers Conferences first launched in 2008 and has expanded to include conferences around the globe with large five day conferences in Oslo, London, and Sydney and smaller pop-up conferences in cities around the world.
To learn more about Christina Aldan and book her for speaking engagements and conferences, you can visit her company website at http://LGDesigns.co or inquire about booking her at http://IAmAGoodMix.com
NDC Oslo will take place June 12 - 16, 2017 in at the Oslo Spektrum in Oslo, Norway. For more information on the conference and to purchase tickets go to NDCOslo.com
Christina Aldan is a TEDx speaker, trainer, and digital advertising consultant whose boutique agency, LG Designs, offers businesses brand consulting and creative content for everyday media. With over a decade of experience in the digital advertising realm, Christina is highly regarded for her approach to business, partnering with clients to find unique strategies that ensure their advertising goals are met. Christina builds connections through her keynote addresses, workshops, and technological education. She uses these tools to help individuals and businesses cultivate value in everyday media. She is also served as Chief Marketing Officer for PrayerSpark and currently serves as Marketing Coordinator for Starmark1. Christina uses her charisma and expertise to inspire others by mentoring women in business like herself. She also sits on state and local boards supporting women in tech, entrepreneurship, and children with learning disabilities.
She is the recipient of the Las Vegas Women in Tech Community Service Award, the Distinguished Woman of the Year Award in STEM, the Stevie Award for the category of Women Helping Women. Learn more at: IAmAGoodMix.com
Christina Aldan
***@lgdesigns.co
