Taylor Morrison Named one of Top Workplaces in Tampa Bay

-- (Tampa, FL) — Taylor Morrison was recently named one of Tampa Bay'sby the. Taylor Morrison's employees nominated the company and were surveyed about several topics, including practices and policies that make companies the top places to work.In the Tampa Bay region, nearly 180 leading employers were nominated by their employees. To be considered for participation, companies or government entities had to employ at least 50 workers in Florida and be at least a year old. Thein Tampa Bay program was created by theand WorkplaceDynamics.The companies were ranked based on leadership, compensation and training, workplace flexibility, and diversity. The rankings were published on TampaBay.com and were featured in the April 9 edition of theand on April 10 in"These reports are illuminating because they delve into what makes employees both happy and productive,"saidBusiness Editor Jeff Harrington. "It's no surprise to find a correlation between a positive, supportive workplace and a successful business. In fact, many of the companies that scored highest in employee satisfaction are among the fastest-growing in Tampa Bay.""I am extremely proud and honored that Taylor Morrison is being recognized with this designation,"said Taylor Morrison's Tampa Division President, Joe Fontana. "We have an amazing team of employees who are passionate about what they do. In return, we work hard to provide a work environment that is challenging yet fulfilling. Our employees know they make a difference in the lives of others and thrive in a driven and team-based culture. They never give up, no matter what the situation, and always care about getting the best possible outcome. Most importantly, we have a team who puts our customers first and understands that our customers are people who are investing their dreams in our homes. This designation is a true honor and the result of our amazing team and their hard work, passion and efforts."Taylor Morrison is known for its beautifully appointed homes that are built to elite standards of construction quality and thoughtful design, and was recently recognized as the 2016 and 2017 America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research. The Tampa Division also recently won the TM Cup, which is an internal company designation that is calculated from 13 individual categories, including key success indicators related to: division earnings, sales, closings, mortgage capture, customer satisfaction, safety and employee turnover. The company is also known for its Esplanade communities that offer resort-style amenities including resort-style pools, spa and treatment services, state-of-the-art fitness centers, sport courts, full-service restaurants, a full time on-site lifestyle manager to plan special events and much more.For a complete list of thein Tampa Bay, go to www.tampabay.com/topworkplaces.Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a leading national homebuilder and developer that has been recognized as the 2016 and 2017 America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona we operate under two well-established brands, Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes. We serve a wide array of consumer groups from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury, and 55 plus buyers. In Texas, Darling Homes builds communities with a focus on individuality and custom detail while delivering on the Taylor Morrison standard of excellence. For more information about Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes please visit www.taylormorrison.com or www.darlinghomes.com.is widely considered one of the Top Ten newspapers in America and has won 12 Pulitzer Prizes. It is Florida's largest newspaper, with an average circulation of 479,898 on Sundays and 275,547 daily (AAM Annual Audit 2015). Thealso publishes tampabay.com - Tampa Bay's largest local news Web site with about 3.3 million unique visitors each month (comScore February 2017) and tbo.com. Additionally, the company publishes the free daily tbt*, an edition of the, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning website, PolitiFact.com;and offers special events, specialty publications, and targeted advertising programs.WorkplaceDynamics is one of the largest workplace survey providers in the United States. Each year it surveys thousands of companies and partners with leading media organizations to produce definitive Top Workplaces lists. Using proprietary, cutting-edge online applications, WorkplaceDynamics is bringing employee engagement to the web.- Tampa Bay Times on lineFor more information please visit: http://www.taylormorrison.com