 
News By Tag
* Taylor Morrison
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sarasota
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


Taylor Morrison Named one of Top Workplaces in Tampa Bay

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Taylor Morrison

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Sarasota - Florida - US

SARASOTA, Fla. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- (Tampa, FL) — Taylor Morrison was recently named one of Tampa Bay's Top Workplaces 2017 by the Tampa Bay Times. Taylor Morrison's employees nominated the company and were surveyed about several topics, including practices and policies that make companies the top places to work.

In the Tampa Bay region, nearly 180 leading employers were nominated by their employees. To be considered for participation, companies or government entities had to employ at least 50 workers in Florida and be at least a year old. The Top Workplaces 2017 in Tampa Bay program was created by the Tampa Bay Times and WorkplaceDynamics.

The companies were ranked based on leadership, compensation and training, workplace flexibility, and diversity. The rankings were published on TampaBay.com and were featured in the April 9 edition of the Tampa Bay Times and on April 10 in tbt*.

"These reports are illuminating because they delve into what makes employees both happy and productive," said Times Business Editor Jeff Harrington. "It's no surprise to find a correlation between a positive, supportive workplace and a successful business. In fact, many of the companies that scored highest in employee satisfaction are among the fastest-growing in Tampa Bay."

"I am extremely proud and honored that Taylor Morrison is being recognized with this designation," said Taylor Morrison's Tampa Division President, Joe Fontana. "We have an amazing team of employees who are passionate about what they do. In return, we work hard to provide a work environment that is challenging yet fulfilling. Our employees know they make a difference in the lives of others and thrive in a driven and team-based culture. They never give up, no matter what the situation, and always care about getting the best possible outcome. Most importantly, we have a team who puts our customers first and understands that our customers are people who are investing their dreams in our homes. This designation is a true honor and the result of our amazing team and their hard work, passion and efforts."

Taylor Morrison is known for its beautifully appointed homes that are built to elite standards of construction quality and thoughtful design, and was recently recognized as the 2016 and 2017 America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research. The Tampa Division also recently won the TM Cup, which is an internal company designation that is calculated from 13 individual categories, including key success indicators related to: division earnings, sales, closings, mortgage capture, customer satisfaction, safety and employee turnover. The company is also known for its Esplanade communities that offer resort-style amenities including resort-style pools, spa and treatment services, state-of-the-art fitness centers, sport courts, full-service restaurants, a full time on-site lifestyle manager to plan special events and much more.

For a complete list of the 2017 Top Workplaces in Tampa Bay, go to www.tampabay.com/topworkplaces.

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a leading national homebuilder and developer that has been recognized as the 2016 and 2017 America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona we operate under two well-established brands, Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes. We serve a wide array of consumer groups from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury, and 55 plus buyers. In Texas, Darling Homes builds communities with a focus on individuality and custom detail while delivering on the Taylor Morrison standard of excellence. For more information about Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes please visit www.taylormorrison.com or www.darlinghomes.com.

About the Tampa Bay Times
The Tampa Bay Times is widely considered one of the Top Ten newspapers in America and has won 12 Pulitzer Prizes. It is Florida's largest newspaper, with an average circulation of 479,898 on Sundays and 275,547 daily (AAM Annual Audit 2015). The Times also publishes tampabay.com - Tampa Bay's largest local news Web site with about 3.3 million unique visitors each month (comScore February 2017) and tbo.com. Additionally, the company publishes the free daily tbt*, an edition of the Tampa Bay Times, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning website, PolitiFact.com; and offers special events, specialty publications, and targeted advertising programs.

About WorkplaceDynamics

WorkplaceDynamics is one of the largest workplace survey providers in the United States. Each year it surveys thousands of companies and partners with leading media organizations to produce definitive Top Workplaces lists. Using proprietary, cutting-edge online applications, WorkplaceDynamics is bringing employee engagement to the web.

tbt* - Tampa Bay Times on line

For more information please visit:  http://www.taylormorrison.com
End
Source:Advice, Inc.
Email:***@advice-inc.com Email Verified
Phone:9419079507
Tags:Taylor Morrison
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
advice-inc.com News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share