Forward Science launches SalivaCAINE™ for Temporary Oral Pain Relief

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Drymouth

• Painrelief

• Dental Industry:

• Health Location:

• Houston - Texas - US Subject:

• Products

Contact

Forward Science

***@forwardscience.com Forward Science

End

-- Forward Science has been continuing to expand its product portfolio since it was founded in 2012. The company has been aggressive in launching products of need, focusing on early discovery, diagnostics, and treatment options for the oral oncology market. It's latest product expansion was focused on treatment for oral complications due to cancer treatments, diseases, or other causes. In February of 2016, the company launched SalivaMAX, an FDA Cleared prescription rinse for patients suffering from all ranges of xerostomia (dry mouth) and mucositis. With the increasing number of cancer patients, SalivaMAX is a product that is needed during most cancer treatments where a common side effect is oral mucositis. With the success of the product, it is now being prescribed by some of the largest and most advanced cancer centers in the nation.Forward Science understood that although SalivaMAX can shorten the duration and severity of mucositis for those undergoing cancer treatment, some patients have an acute need for pain relief while on the SalivaMAX regimen.SalivaMAX typically takes a few days to achieve its full potential, slowly replenishing the essential ions that are lost with lack of saliva and treating the root cause of xerostomia and/or mucositis. Taking a few days to become completely effective, cancer patients can sometimes experience a large amount of oral pain during their treatment course. Knowing the pain these patients suffer, Forward Science and their R&D team developed SalivaCAINE for this need. SalivaCAINE has many of the ingredients as SalivaMAX with the added benefit of Benzocaine for temporary oral pain relief.SalivaMAX and SalivaCAINE are a perfect combination for anyone who is undergoing cancer treatment. SalivaCAINE is used to relieve the pain at the same time SalivaMAX is used to treat the root cause of the problem. SalivaCAINE is provided free with any SalivaMAX prescription. Together, SalivaMAX and SalivaCAINE are a true solution for the common side effects cancer patients experience on a regular basis.To receive samples or a free prescription form, please contact us at 855.696.7254 or www.ForwardScience.com/SalivaCAINE