News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Forward Science launches SalivaCAINE™ for Temporary Oral Pain Relief
Forward Science understood that although SalivaMAX can shorten the duration and severity of mucositis for those undergoing cancer treatment, some patients have an acute need for pain relief while on the SalivaMAX regimen.
SalivaMAX typically takes a few days to achieve its full potential, slowly replenishing the essential ions that are lost with lack of saliva and treating the root cause of xerostomia and/or mucositis. Taking a few days to become completely effective, cancer patients can sometimes experience a large amount of oral pain during their treatment course. Knowing the pain these patients suffer, Forward Science and their R&D team developed SalivaCAINE for this need. SalivaCAINE has many of the ingredients as SalivaMAX with the added benefit of Benzocaine for temporary oral pain relief.
SalivaMAX and SalivaCAINE are a perfect combination for anyone who is undergoing cancer treatment. SalivaCAINE is used to relieve the pain at the same time SalivaMAX is used to treat the root cause of the problem. SalivaCAINE is provided free with any SalivaMAX prescription. Together, SalivaMAX and SalivaCAINE are a true solution for the common side effects cancer patients experience on a regular basis.
To receive samples or a free prescription form, please contact us at 855.696.7254 or www.ForwardScience.com/
Contact
Forward Science
***@forwardscience.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse