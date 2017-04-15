Embrace ethics as your best business tool with Above Board Chamber of Florida

Chamberlogo

Contact

Above the Board

Jeanne Sweeney

***@aboveboardchamber.com Above the BoardJeanne Sweeney

End

-- For its next luncheon meeting, Above Board Chamber of Florida presents "Ethics in Business" from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Monday, May 8 at Hilton Naples, 5111 Tamiami Trail North and Thursday, May 11 at Pelican Preserve, 9802 Pelican Preserve Blvd. in Fort Myers. Reservations are required.There are many different people you answer to in business: customers, employees and shareholders. Mastering these complex dynamics while adhering to a defined set of moral rules can become your biggest business-building tool. Our panels will show you how "doing it the right way the first time and every time" means much more than technical expertise in your industry.The Naples meeting will be emceed by Eric Dent, Ph.D., Uncommon Friends Endowed Chair of Ethics in the Lutgert College of Business at Florida Gulf Coast University, and feature a panel including Michael Wynn, president of Sunshine Ace Hardware; Theo Etzel, CEO of Conditioned Air Corp.; and Jim Henderson, President of William C. Huff Companies.The Fort Myers meeting will be emceed by Cindy McCurry-Ross, executive editor of the News-Press, and feature a panel including Michael Wynn, president of Sunshine Ace Hardware; John Albion, associate director at Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida; and Leslea Ellis, managing member at Leslea Ellis, LLC.Registration on or before Tuesday, May 2 will be $25 for members, $30 for guests. After May 2, registration will be $30 for members, $35 for guests.Registration on or before Wednesday, May 3 will be $25 for members, $30 for guests. After May 3, registration will be $30 for members, $35 for guests.The Naples and Fort Myers meetings will be sponsored by Theo Etzel, CEO at Conditioned Air Corp., and Marc Devisse, president at Tri-Town Construction, LLC.Non-members are encouraged to attend two meetings, then consider joining us to be part of the Above Board Chamber of Florida. To become a member, contact Jeanne Sweeney at 239.910.7426.Special thanks to our 2017 yearly sponsors: CONRIC PR & Marketing, Fuller Online Solutions, E. Sue Huff and Associates, Pulse Technology Solutions, LLC, Spada Salon & Day Spa, Your Walking Billboard, Charlie McDonald Photography, Lady in Pink Photography and Signarama North Fort Myers.The Above Board Chamber of Florida is dedicated to bringing people of all faiths together within the community, in the workplace and amongst one another. Their mission is to supply members with the tools that will allow them to take every aspect of their lives Above Board. For more information on the event or on how to become a member of the Above Board Chamber, contact Jeanne Sweeney at 239.910.7426.