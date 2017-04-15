Country(s)
General Machine Assembly Boosts Badger's Production Capabilities
While general machine assembly is a task many metal shops are forced to outsource due to lack of expertise outside of their main production capabilities, Badger Sheet Metal Works has forged a reputation as a comprehensive metal fabrication specialist. The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company offers seamless involvement for every aspect of general machine assembly, including pre-planning and cost estimates through design, project management and shipping.
"Our team has the expertise to guide projects all the way through a successful installation,"
The Badger Sheet Metal Works plant also features a dedicated stainless steel production facility with a clean environment that is suitable for producing items for the food and dairy industry.
Badger Sheet Metal Works offers a wide range of metal fabrication services along with process piping fabrication and component manufacturing. The company's custom-designed plant provides significant lifting capabilities with a 22-foot under-hook height.
"Our on-staff certified weld inspector is an important element in support of our capabilities,"
About Badger Sheet Metal Works
Badger Sheet Metal Works is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and employs approximately 100 people. Its steel fabrication shop teams specialize in the manufacture of pump bases, bottling equipment fabrication, structural steel fabrication, stainless steel fabrication, general metal fabrication, steel enclosures, healthcare industry fabrication and medical component assembly, food industry fabrication, mining industry fabrication, welding, custom sheet metal fabrication, aluminum sheet metal fabrication, large fabrication projects and heavy plate fabrication.
For more information about Badger Sheet Metal Works' capabilities, call Kenny Coe, Director of Sales, at (920) 435-8881, or visit https://www.bsmw.com.
