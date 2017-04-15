 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615

General Machine Assembly Boosts Badger's Production Capabilities

 
Badger Sheet Metal Works general machine assembly
Badger Sheet Metal Works general machine assembly
DE PERE, Wis. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Badger Sheet Metal Works Specializes in Comprehensive Metal Services

While general machine assembly is a task many metal shops are forced to outsource due to lack of expertise outside of their main production capabilities, Badger Sheet Metal Works has forged a reputation as a comprehensive metal fabrication specialist. The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company offers seamless involvement for every aspect of general machine assembly, including pre-planning and cost estimates through design, project management and shipping.

"Our team has the expertise to guide projects all the way through a successful installation," said Kenny Coe, Director of Sales at Badger Sheet Metal Works. "Our customers value the ease of working with one production partner rather than having to juggle multiple vendors."

The Badger Sheet Metal Works plant also features a dedicated stainless steel production facility with a clean environment that is suitable for producing items for the food and dairy industry.

Badger Sheet Metal Works offers a wide range of metal fabrication services along with process piping fabrication and component manufacturing. The company's custom-designed plant provides significant lifting capabilities with a 22-foot under-hook height.

"Our on-staff certified weld inspector is an important element in support of our capabilities," Coe said. "His role in providing a clear understanding of weld qualifications helps prevent delays and keeps our general machine assembly projects on schedule."

About Badger Sheet Metal Works
Badger Sheet Metal Works is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and employs approximately 100 people. Its steel fabrication shop teams specialize in the manufacture of pump bases, bottling equipment fabrication, structural steel fabrication, stainless steel fabrication, general metal fabrication, steel enclosures, healthcare industry fabrication and medical component assembly, food industry fabrication, mining industry fabrication, welding, custom sheet metal fabrication, aluminum sheet metal fabrication, large fabrication projects and heavy plate fabrication.

For more information about Badger Sheet Metal Works' capabilities, call Kenny Coe, Director of Sales, at (920) 435-8881, or visit https://www.bsmw.com.

View original post on general machine assembly here.

Contact
Kenny Coe
920-435-8881
kennyc@bsmw.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12634881/1
End
Source:
Email:***@bsmw.com
Tags:General Machine Assembly
Industry:Energy, Industrial, Manufacturing
Location:De Pere - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Badger Sheet Metal Works PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share