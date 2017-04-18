News By Tag
Global Topical Drug Delivery Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Product Type (Topical Drug Delivery Formulations, Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices), By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Geography – Trends and Forecast to 2024
The market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, end user and geography.
By Type:
· Topical Drug Delivery Formulations
o Solid
o Liquid
o Semi-Solid
· Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices
o Transdermal Patches
o Transdermal Gels
By End-Users:
· Hospitals
· Clinics
· Home Healthcare
· Diagnostic Centers
· Others
By Distribution Channel:
· Direct Tenders
· Retail
Based on geography, the Global Topical Drug Delivery Market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The report of this market covers major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa among others.
Major Players of the Global Topical Drug Delivery Market:
· MedPharm
· Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (A J&J Company)
· Crescita Therapeutics
· West Pharmaceutical Services
· Galderma S.A.
· Biofarmitalia s.r.l
· Pharmatek Laboratories, Inc.
· Stiefel Laboratories, Inc.
· Tapemark
· Acrux Limited
· Nitto Denko Corporation
· Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
· Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
· Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
· Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.
· Pocono Coated Products LLC
· TheraSolve NV.
· Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corporation
· Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG
· Prosollus Pharmaceuticals
· Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
· Novosis AG
· Antares Pharma, Inc.
· Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
· Transdermal Technologies, Inc.
· Sheffield Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
· Solvay
· 3M Drug Delivery Systems.
Other Insights:
