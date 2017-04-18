 
April 2017





Global Topical Drug Delivery Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Product Type (Topical Drug Delivery Formulations, Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices), By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Geography – Trends and Forecast to 2024
 
 
DALLAS - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The global topical drug delivery market is expected to reach USD 205.1 billion by 2024 from USD 101.7 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, end user and geography.

By Type:

·         Topical Drug Delivery Formulations

o    Solid

o    Liquid

o    Semi-Solid

·         Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices

o    Transdermal Patches

o    Transdermal Gels

By End-Users:

·         Hospitals

·         Clinics

·         Home Healthcare

·         Diagnostic Centers

·         Others

By Distribution Channel:

·         Direct Tenders

·         Retail

Based on geography, the Global Topical Drug Delivery Market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world.  The report of this market covers major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa among others.

Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-topica...

Major Players of the Global Topical Drug Delivery Market:

·         MedPharm

·         Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (A J&J Company)

·         Crescita Therapeutics

·         West Pharmaceutical Services

·         Galderma S.A.

·         Biofarmitalia s.r.l

·         Pharmatek Laboratories, Inc.

·         Stiefel Laboratories, Inc.

·         Tapemark

·         Acrux Limited

·         Nitto Denko Corporation

·         Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

·         Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

·         Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

·         Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

·         Pocono Coated Products LLC

·         TheraSolve NV.

·         Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corporation

·         Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

·         Prosollus Pharmaceuticals

·         Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

·         Novosis AG

·         Antares Pharma, Inc.

·         Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

·         Transdermal Technologies, Inc.

·         Sheffield Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

·         Solvay

·         3M Drug Delivery Systems.

Other Insights:

Global Nasal Spray Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-nasal-...

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research%20/

Contact
Shubham Dwivedi
SEO Analyst
+1-888-387-2818
shubham.dwivedi@databridgemarketresearch.com
End
Source:
Email:***@databridgemarketresearch.com
Posted By:***@databridgemarketresearch.com Email Verified
