Global Topical Drug Delivery Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Product Type (Topical Drug Delivery Formulations, Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices), By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Geography – Trends and Forecast to 2024

-- The global topical drug delivery market is expected to reach USD 205.1 billion by 2024 from USD 101.7 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.The market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, end user and geography.· Topical Drug Delivery Formulationso Solido Liquido Semi-Solid· Transdermal Drug Delivery Deviceso Transdermal Patcheso Transdermal Gels· Hospitals· Clinics· Home Healthcare· Diagnostic Centers· Others· Direct Tenders· RetailBased on geography, the Global Topical Drug Delivery Market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The report of this market covers major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa among others.· MedPharm· Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (A J&J Company)· Crescita Therapeutics· West Pharmaceutical Services· Galderma S.A.· Biofarmitalia s.r.l· Pharmatek Laboratories, Inc.· Stiefel Laboratories, Inc.· Tapemark· Acrux Limited· Nitto Denko Corporation· Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.· Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, Inc.· Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.· Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.· Pocono Coated Products LLC· TheraSolve NV.· Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corporation· Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG· Prosollus Pharmaceuticals· Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc.· Novosis AG· Antares Pharma, Inc.· Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.· Transdermal Technologies, Inc.· Sheffield Pharmaceuticals, Inc.· Solvay· 3M Drug Delivery Systems.Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/ reports/global- nasal-... Data Bridge Market ResearchAmanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,Hadapsar, Pune – 411028Tel: +1-888-387-2818Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.comVisit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research%20/