Country(s)
Industry News
CME Symposium at 2017 APSS on Management of Narcolepsy and Excessive Daytime Sleepiness in OSA
This CME Symposium takes place on Monday, June 5, 2017 from 6:15 PM - 8:45 PM at the Sheraton Boston Hotel, Grand Ballroom 2nd Floor in Boston, Massachusetts.
Richard Bogan, MD (Chair)
Associate Clinical Professor
University of South Carolina School of Medicine
Columbia, South Carolina
Lisa Collins, RRT, RPSGT, RCP
Clinical Lab Manager
Bogan Sleep Consultants
Columbia, South Carolina
Suresh Kotagal, MBBS
Professor of Neurology
Mayo Clinic
Rochester, Minnesota
Atul Malhotra, MD
Professor of Medicine
University of California San Diego
San Diego, California
Patrick Strollo Jr., MD
Professor of Medicine and Clinical and Translational Science
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Click to Register Online
Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and narcolepsy are sleep disorders associated with high prevalence and symptomatic burden including prominent sleepiness, daytime dysfunction, and poor nocturnal sleep. Both OSA and narcolepsy have an elevated risk of adverse health outcomes. Diagnosis of narcolepsy is often challenging and encompasses clinical, electrophysiological, and biological evaluations. Symptoms of narcolepsy are more likely to be missed if they develop before adulthood. Current therapies for adults with narcolepsy are often underutilized, and agents using novel mechanisms to treat targeted symptoms such as excessive daytime sleepiness in OSA and narcolepsy are in development. In this program, experts will describe best practices for diagnosing and treating narcolepsy in children and adults, the burden of excessive daytime sleepiness in narcolepsy and OSA, and emerging evidence with agents in development. A special roundtable session will explore commonly encountered barriers and identify potential solutions.
Voxmedia LLC is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians.
Voxmedia LLC designates this live activity for a maximum of 2.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.
The American Association of Sleep Technologists designates this educational activity for a maximum of 2.0 AAST Continuing Education Credits. Individuals should claim only those credits that he/she actually earned in the educational activity.
Nurse practitioners may participate in this educational activity and earn a certificate of completion as AANP accepts AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ through its reciprocity agreements.
The National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants accepts AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ from organizations accredited by the ACCME.
Voxmedia International gratefully acknowledges the educational grant provided by Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Pre-registration is for planning purposes only.
For additional CME activities and online CME courses, visit CMEPlanet.
Contact
CMEPlanet
***@voxmedia.us
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse