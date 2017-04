Tapping into something. Tapping modality practice launched

RoseMarie Lancaster

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

• Tapping Industry:

• Health Location:

• Plymouth - Massachusetts - US Subject:

• Services

Contact

Steven V. Dubin

***@prworkzone.com Steven V. Dubin

End

-- Long time Whitman, Massachusetts resident Rosemarie K. Lanchester, CCH, CLYL, has launched a new alternative health practice focusing on the popular healing method referred to many as "Tapping" and more formally known as the Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT).Tapping is a combination of Ancient Chinese Acupressure and modern psychology. The technique works to physically alter the brain, energy system and body. Tapping is endorsed by many well known medical doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists and spiritual leaders. It is not a placebo.According to the Tapping Solutions Foundation, it isThe technique has been documented as a way to alleviate issues like depression, anxiety and insomnia, as well severe PTSD, physical pain, even illness.Rosemarie Lanchester explains, "The basic technique requires you to focus on the negative emotion at hand: a fear or anxiety, a bad memory, an unresolved problem, or anything that's bothering you. While maintaining your mental focus on this issue, use your fingertips to tap 5-7 times each on 9 of the body's meridian points. Tapping on these meridian points – while concentrating on accepting and resolving the negative emotion – will access your body's energy, restoring it to a balanced state."Lanchester is the owner of 'Everything You Wish For', established her business in 2009. In addition to Emotional Freedom Technique practitioner, she has numerous alternative health credentials including Certified Consulting Hypnotist, Level lll Dowser, Level lll Yuen Method Practitioner, Negative Energy Clearing Specialist, Level ll Reiki Practitioner, Certified Laughter Yoga Leader and is a member of Association of Comprehensive Energy Psychology (ACEP).She is a Stress and Pain Relief Expert, Speaker and Transformational Coach.Rosemarie is featured on the cover of a national women's business magazine, 'Women of Distinction' 2016/2017. She has been an active 25 year member of the South Shore Women's Business Network and served on their Board for a three year term from 2000 to 2003. She has taught professional networking skills at Massasoit Community College, spoken at the Yankee Dental Congress as well as various workshop locations in the general South Shore community, including Beth Israel Deaconess Breast Cancer Support Group and the Spaulding and Plymouth Rehabilitation Centers.Lanchester learned Tapping at a critical juncture. She had a life-altering medical emergency in 2010, suffering two acute strokes caused by two blood clots hitting both the insular and frontal cortex of the brain within 22 hours of one another. Using Emotional Freedom Techniques, she was able to regain full functionality of her body and mind unscathed before she left South Shore Hospital after a four day stay.Lanchester's mission is to empower others, enhance quality of life, and help people recognize their innate ability to create the life they wish to live.She was born and bred in Massachusetts and resides in Whitman. In her free time enjoys movies, theater, creative photography and album making, floral arranging, cooking and making people laugh. Lanchester has two professional, successful children who both live in California.Lanchester is available for a complimentary assessment and public speaking engagements. For more information about the Tapping technique, call 781.447.7782 or visit http://www.EverythingYouWishFor.com