Miller Edge Debuts New MEL-II at IDA

-- Miller Edge Inc. unveiled the latest in UL 325 recognized door sensing products at the 2017 International Door Association tradeshow. The booth features their full collection of door sensing equipment and highlights their newest product, the Miller Edge Monitored Edge Link II (MEL-II).The MEL-II transmitter and receiver system detects the presence and function of a monitored sensing edge while providing a monitored wireless signal transmission from the sensor to the operator controls. A 916 MHz operating frequency gives the MEL-II an improved immunity to RF interference, and by eliminating the need for coil cords and retracting reels, users save valuable installation time and create a clean appearance, free of dangling wires. The MEL-II receiver features LED indicators for simplified diagnostics, and the MEL-II transmitter is built to endure rugged environments while being powered by standard AA lithium batteries."Miller Edge is committed to bringing our customers the absolute best quality and widest breadth of products in the marketplace. The MEL-II integrates the latest technology advances, bringing a new generation of monitored transmission that builds on an already successful line," said Flossie Mohler, Executive Vice President of Miller Edge Inc. "We are excited to be showcasing the MEL-II at IDA alongside our extensive powerhouse of sensing edges and photo optics. Our goal is to provide solutions for the problems plaguing our door customers and to help them to provide safe, reliable answers to their customers' needs. We have the knowledge and experience to find the right solution for every application,"she added.Recognized safety leader Miller Edge has engineered an innovative collection of door devices that accommodate all monitoring methods and provide entrapment and hazard protection on all styles of doors. Miller Edge products allow contractors to have greater flexibility and freedom to choose which devices will provide their customers with the safest installation.Miller Edge is the leading North American manufacturer of UL 325 recognized safety accessories for motorized commercial door and automated gate systems. The product line also includes both touch sensitive and non-contact sensors photo eyes, along with a complete line of accessories to ease installation and enhance the safety of automatic door and gate systems. www.Milleredge.com