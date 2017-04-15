News By Tag
Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market, By Type (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance, UV-Vis, IR, NIR, Colour Spectroscopy, Raman Spectroscopy, Others), Applications, Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
The market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, indication, and geography.
By Type:
· Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
o Continuous Wave
o Fourier Transform
o Solid State
· UV-Vis
· Infrared (IR)
· Near Infrared (NIR)
· Colour Spectroscopy
· Raman Spectroscopy
· Others
By Applications:
· Pharmaceuticals
· Biotech
· Food and Beverages
· Environmental Testing
· Academics
· Others
Based on geography, the Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. The report of this market covers major countries such as U.S., Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.
Major Players of the Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market:
· ABB
· Agilent Technologies
· Avantes
· Block Engineering
· Bruker Corporation
· Carl Zeiss Spectroscopy GmbH
· Cobalt Light Systems Ltd
· Galaxy Scientific
· Gasera
· Ibsen Photonics
· Industrial Test Systems, Inc.
· Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc.
· Keit Spectrometers
· Magritek
· EMD Millipore Corporation
· PerkinElmer Inc.
· Raptor Photonics PLC
· Shimadzu Corporation
· Spectral Evolution
· Thermo Fisher Scientific
· Viavi Solutions
· WITec GmbH
· B&W Tek
· StellarNet
· Si-WareSystems
· Foss
· Jasco, Inc.
· Jeol Ltd.
