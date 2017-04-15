 
Industry News





Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market, By Type (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance, UV-Vis, IR, NIR, Colour Spectroscopy, Raman Spectroscopy, Others), Applications, Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
 
 
DALLAS - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The global molecular spectroscopy market is expected to reach USD 6.712 billion by 2024 from USD 4.802 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, indication, and geography.

By Type:

·         Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

o    Continuous Wave

o    Fourier Transform

o    Solid State

·         UV-Vis

·         Infrared (IR)

·         Near Infrared (NIR)

·         Colour Spectroscopy

·         Raman Spectroscopy

·         Others

By Applications:

·         Pharmaceuticals

·         Biotech

·         Food and Beverages

·         Environmental Testing

·         Academics

·         Others

Based on geography, the Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. The report of this market covers major countries such as U.S., Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-molecu...

Major Players of the Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market:

·         ABB

·         Agilent Technologies

·         Avantes

·         Block Engineering

·         Bruker Corporation

·         Carl Zeiss Spectroscopy GmbH

·         Cobalt Light Systems Ltd

·         Galaxy Scientific

·         Gasera

·         Ibsen Photonics

·         Industrial Test Systems, Inc.

·         Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc.

·         Keit Spectrometers

·         Magritek

·         EMD Millipore Corporation

·         PerkinElmer Inc.

·         Raptor Photonics PLC

·         Shimadzu Corporation

·         Spectral Evolution

·         Thermo Fisher Scientific

·         Viavi Solutions

·         WITec GmbH

·         B&W Tek

·         StellarNet

·         Si-WareSystems

·         Foss

·         Jasco, Inc.

·         Jeol Ltd.

Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-atomic...

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research%20/

Contact
Shubham Dwivedi
SEO Analyst
08883872818
shubham.dwivedi@databridgemarketresearch.com
