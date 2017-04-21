News By Tag
Litum Real Time Location System Streamlines Yard Management
Control Access To Gates, Dock Doors, and Trailers With RTLS From Litum IoT
According to the Aberdeen Group, in 2007 up to 58% of all yard management efforts involved manual check-in/checkout and monitoring processes. Well over half of the time spent managing a yard involves entering information into the computer system by hand. A lot of this time is wasted due to normal inefficiencies or carelessness on the part of drivers.
The wrong trailer may even be taken up to the warehouse docking area and prematurely unloaded or loaded for delivery. It can take up to six hours to turn around trailers, from the moment they arrive to the moment the trailer leaves the yard.
Improving Yard Visibility for Businesses
With the installation of a Litum Real Time Location System (RTLS), businesses can track every asset within a few meters of distance and streamline processes. Passive RFID systems installed at gates assist with automated check-in, checkout procedures. While an Active RTLS makes it that much easier to track everything with just a few seconds delay in regular updates. Litum provides a passive or an active system for automated alerts if a trailer arrives or leaves early. Plus, an active system will alert yard managers if a vehicle is driven to the wrong space or is broken into by someone.
Litum's consultants can even set up the RTLS to automatically assign drivers to parking spots when they first arrive. This system provides presence, location, and assists with management of any size yard.
Benefits Of RTLS
From improving yard efficiency to cutting back on costs, there are many reasons to choose a Litum. Litum helps companies identify which features of an RTLS will bring the biggest savings and earnings. Some of the potential benefits for businesses will include:
· Automated Check-In and Checkout At Gates and Entry Points
· Reduced Need for Yard Checks
· Less Time Spent Searching for Truck Drivers
· Decreased Turnaround Times
· Lower Demurrage and Fees
· Fewer Delays In Loading and Unloading, Deliveries
· Improved Utilization Of the Yard
· Improved Communication Between Departments
· A Better Long-Term Record Of Asset Movement
As personnel become used to the system and new procedures that come with it, the cost reductions and man-hours spent managing a yard will only continue to decrease.
Manage Shipping and Loading/Unloading With a Complete RTLS
Real-time tracking of yard assets is available now and being used by competitors today. Keep up with the demands of a global industry with a yard management system from Litum. Businesses can maintain total awareness of assets and improve operations using both passive and active RFID systems. Lowered demurrage, fees, and reduced man-hours bring a big return on investment.
For more information and other RTLS solutions from Litum, please visit http://litumiot.com/
