April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


Litum Real Time Location System Streamlines Yard Management

Control Access To Gates, Dock Doors, and Trailers With RTLS From Litum IoT
 
 
IZMIR, Turkey - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Litum IoT introduces a new line of RTLS solutions to make yard management more efficient and safe. The system allows companies to monitor shipment of assets, control access to a yard, and observe movement of vehicles in real time.

According to the Aberdeen Group, in 2007 up to 58% of all yard management efforts involved manual check-in/checkout and monitoring processes. Well over half of the time spent managing a yard involves entering information into the computer system by hand. A lot of this time is wasted due to normal inefficiencies or carelessness on the part of drivers.

The wrong trailer may even be taken up to the warehouse docking area and prematurely unloaded or loaded for delivery. It can take up to six hours to turn around trailers, from the moment they arrive to the moment the trailer leaves the yard.

Improving Yard Visibility for Businesses

With the installation of a Litum Real Time Location System (RTLS), businesses can track every asset within a few meters of distance and streamline processes. Passive RFID systems installed at gates assist with automated check-in, checkout procedures. While an Active RTLS makes it that much easier to track everything with just a few seconds delay in regular updates. Litum provides a passive or an active system for automated alerts if a trailer arrives or leaves early. Plus, an active system will alert yard managers if a vehicle is driven to the wrong space or is broken into by someone.

Litum's consultants can even set up the RTLS to automatically assign drivers to parking spots when they first arrive. This system provides presence, location, and assists with management of any size yard.

Benefits Of RTLS

From improving yard efficiency to cutting back on costs, there are many reasons to choose a Litum. Litum helps companies identify which features of an RTLS will bring the biggest savings and earnings. Some of the potential benefits for businesses will include:

·        Automated Check-In and Checkout At Gates and Entry Points

·        Reduced Need for Yard Checks

·        Less Time Spent Searching for Truck Drivers

·        Decreased Turnaround Times

·        Lower Demurrage and Fees

·        Fewer Delays In Loading and Unloading, Deliveries

·        Improved Utilization Of the Yard

·        Improved Communication Between Departments

·        A Better Long-Term Record Of Asset Movement

As personnel become used to the system and new procedures that come with it, the cost reductions and man-hours spent managing a yard will only continue to decrease.

Manage Shipping and Loading/Unloading With a Complete RTLS

Real-time tracking of yard assets is available now and being used by competitors today. Keep up with the demands of a global industry with a yard management system from Litum. Businesses can maintain total awareness of assets and improve operations using both passive and active RFID systems. Lowered demurrage, fees, and reduced man-hours bring a big return on investment.

For more information and other RTLS solutions from Litum, please visit http://litumiot.com/blog

About Litum IoT

Litum IoT http://www.litumiot.com is a subsidiary of the Litum Group (http://www.litum.com.tr), an international leader in developing RFID systems and solutions. Since its establishment in 2004, Litum has amassed an impressive global client list. Litum IoT's solutions are ideal for companies with large physical environments, challenging environmental conditions, and extensive number of assets and equipment.

