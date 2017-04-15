 
For eye catching & functional WordPress websites, hire WordPrax Ltd

In this post you will read about WordPrax Ltd which is a renowned name in the WordPress Web Development Sector. For further queries feel free to contact them via Email/Call/Chat/Skype.
 
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- New York : If you are planning to come up with a general site or a dedicated eCommerce store and looking for a reliable, experienced and skilled WordPress developers & designers, then you must get in touch with WordPrax Ltd, which is one of the prominent names in the WordPress development sector. Our company has recruited a team of creative minds which have complete knowledge about the tools and techniques involved building robust WordPress powered websites.

Being one of the widely trusted names in the WordPress sphere, WordPrax Ltd offers out-of-the-box and cost-effective WordPress development solutions suitable for both start-ups and well-established firms. The rising popularity of eCommerce sector as led to the steep rise in the demand of WordPress developers that specialise in designing easy to navigate and feature-rich portals as per the client's requirements.

WordPress is fully capable of meeting all sorts of complex needs of the eStores and permits online merchants to develop an efficient online store. At WordPrax Ltd our team if fully aware of the latest & upcoming trends because of which they are able to come up with fully functional web stores that will surely help you gain an edge over your market competitors. No matter how simple or complex your project is, WordPrax can meet all your bespoke needs in an effective manner.

Apart from developing WordPress powered sites, we also specialise in converting PSD designs to WordPress theme. With over a decade long industry presence, our company has been able to create a large pool of happy and satisfied clients. Till now our team has delivered over 50,000 projects to our global clients. WordPrax Ltd ensures that its clients to offer them with the best looking, feature-rich, search engine optimised & 100% customisable sites which will surely help you create a strong web presence.

Given below is the list of services in which we specialize :

- PSD to WordPress
- Custom WordPress Development
- HTML to WordPress
- WordPress Theme Development
- WordPress Extension Development
- WordPress Plugin Development

We make sure that all the projects undertaken by us not only meet the industry standards but are also completed on time. At WordPrax, every project that rolls out of our office passes through several checks so that our clients get their hands on the best projects. Our aim is to serve our clients in the most reliable manner that's why our experts are available round the clock to answer the queries and service-related questions.

We at WordPrax offer our clients with the highly flexible services which they can choose as per their requirement. In fact, you can hire a WordPress developer from our company as low as $15 per hour. Beside this, WordPrax Ltd. also offers 25% discount on every first project.

About WordPrax Ltd

A leading WordPress development service provider, WordPrax Ltd. offers cost-effective solutions as per the requirement our clients. With the help of our services, you will be able to provide your visitors with an efficient, secure & easy-to-use E-commerce portal.

For more information please visit http://www.wordprax.com

Contact WordPrax Ltd.

+1.585.416.0088 l sales@wordprax.com

