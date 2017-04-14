News By Tag
Barnfind Announces Additions to BarnMini Family at NAB 2017
Barnfind Technologies, manufacturer of a multi-functional, signal neutral fiber transport platform, continues its role as Champion of Fiber Transport by highlighting a number of new BarnMini modules at NAB 2017 in North Hall, Booth N5111.
BarnMini Modules
BarnMini-05
The new BarnMini-05 is a compact way to combine an RS422/485, 4 x GPI and 4 x GPO, controllable via an Ethernet/SFP port. The unit can serve as an intelligent bridge between many third-party devices, for example transferring an RS422 signal or tally between two locations, or it can control an external optical changeover switch (BarnMini-06)
BarnMini-06
Changeover switches are offered by many different vendors, but Barnfind has been at the forefront with its popular BT-OCS- 2-LGX that can be mounted into a BT-HOUS- LGX-1RU chassis. Now a new optical changeover switch is being introduced, the BarnMini-06 (https://www.barnfind.no/
BarnMini-07
Barnfind is introducing a 4-channel CWDM mux as part of the well-known BarnMini range of modules. The new unit was developed in response to requests for a module that could transport 4K over different mediums. This compact mux is an efficient and affordable unit and fits into the BarnMini BTF-Mini-16 frame, instead of the BT-HOUS- LGX-1RU chassis, saving clients both rack space and money. Two BarnMini-07 (https://www.barnfind.no/
BarnMini-08
Two new optical splitters well-known from Barnfind's LGX series are available now as BarnMini-08-
BarnMini-11
Barnfind's BarnMini-11 (https://www.barnfind.no/
BarnMini-12
Following on the success of the company' BarnMini-02 with 2 x SFP port for transceiver and capacity up to 3G SFPs, Barnfind is releasing the BarnMini-12 (https://www.barnfind.no/
About Barnfind:
Barnfind Technologies AS, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function signal transportation platform that supports numerous signals in one frame, including common video and telco formats such as KVM, SDTI, SMPTE 2022-6, MADI, SDI to IP, 4K 60p workflows, HDMI, DVI, CAM-CCU etc. In addition, there is a full 32 x 32 router in the frame with re-clocking on all outputs (BNCs and SFPs), reference input, full redundancy and the capability to have integrated CWDM/DWDM multiplexing. Barnfind's "no-cost"
Barnfind is privately owned and has over 60 partners and resellers worldwide.
For further information please visit Barnfind's new website: http://www.barnfind.no.
Barnfind Technologies contact: Wiggo Evensen / wiggo@barnfind.no
Press contact: Desert Moon / Harriet Diener / 845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmoon.tv
