 
News By Tag
* Lake Geneva
* Vacation Villa
* Spring Break
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fontana
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


Online Booking Now Available for Vacation Villas At The Abbey Resort

The Abbey Resort unveils photos, booking system for private villa units
 
 
Vacation Villa at The Abbey Resort
Vacation Villa at The Abbey Resort
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lake Geneva
* Vacation Villa
* Spring Break

Industry:
* Tourism

Location:
* Fontana - Wisconsin - US

FONTANA, Wis. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Abbey Resort has unveiled a new online booking system for its fully furnished, two-bedroom deluxe Vacation Villas perfect for larger families or those seeking spacious accommodations for their stay at the resort and spa located directly on the shores of Geneva Lake. Villa descriptions and photos are also now available online.

Each of the 13 Vacation Villas at The Abbey Resort includes a private patio or balcony, fully equipped kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and all linens, towels and toiletries. Guest of the Vacation Villas enjoy all perks of the resort including access to Avani Spa, the gift and coffee shops and the newly renovated award-wining restaurants, while also enjoying the privacy and perks of a villa stay including access to the outdoor Vacation Villa pool and additional amenities in select villas such as private grills, cozy fireplaces and washer and dryer units for comfort and convenience.

With varying floor plans, décor and amenities, there is a villa to suit every taste and need. All villas are two-bedroom and two-bathroom units, with specific accommodations varying from unit to unit. Sleeping arrangements range from twin and bunk to king and queen beds, with a handful of villas including a sleeper sofa in the common area. Bathrooms range from kid-friendly tubs to luxuriously appointed showers.

"Guests have been enjoying our family-friendly villas for years, and with our new online booking system we are eager to spread the word that these lakeshore gems are available for larger parties to enjoy," said Sara Schmitz, Marketing Director of The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa. "Our Vacation Villas are great because they provide all the amenities of our resort with additional privacy and comforts of home."

For more information about the Vacation Villas at The Abbey Resort or to book a stay, please visit http://www.theabbeyresort.com/suites/vacation-villas.aspx or call 1-800-709-1323.

About The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa:

Located just 80 miles from downtown Chicago and 50 miles from Milwaukee, The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is a treasured icon and the only full-service resort on the shores of Lake Geneva. The resort celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2013 with the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation of the exterior, meeting space and common areas. The resort boasts a breathtaking setting on 90 acres of beautifully manicured grounds, award-winning dining and banquet facilities, nearby championship golf courses and a wide range of outdoor activities. This only scratches the surface of all the activities and offerings The Abbey Resort provides. With impeccable customer service, the team at The Abbey Resort consistently meets the needs and expectations of both guests and meeting planners. The 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa enhances the resort experience with innovative spa treatments and modern luxuries.

The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is managed and operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group of Schaumburg, Ill. For more information or reservations, visit http://www.theabbeyresort.com, join Abbey Resort and Avani Spa on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/abbeyresort or follow @AbbeyResort on Twitter www.Twitter.com/abbeyresort.
End
Source:The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa
Email:***@prowesspublicrelations.com Email Verified
Tags:Lake Geneva, Vacation Villa, Spring Break
Industry:Tourism
Location:Fontana - Wisconsin - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Prowess Public Relations, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share