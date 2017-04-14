News By Tag
Online Booking Now Available for Vacation Villas At The Abbey Resort
The Abbey Resort unveils photos, booking system for private villa units
Each of the 13 Vacation Villas at The Abbey Resort includes a private patio or balcony, fully equipped kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and all linens, towels and toiletries. Guest of the Vacation Villas enjoy all perks of the resort including access to Avani Spa, the gift and coffee shops and the newly renovated award-wining restaurants, while also enjoying the privacy and perks of a villa stay including access to the outdoor Vacation Villa pool and additional amenities in select villas such as private grills, cozy fireplaces and washer and dryer units for comfort and convenience.
With varying floor plans, décor and amenities, there is a villa to suit every taste and need. All villas are two-bedroom and two-bathroom units, with specific accommodations varying from unit to unit. Sleeping arrangements range from twin and bunk to king and queen beds, with a handful of villas including a sleeper sofa in the common area. Bathrooms range from kid-friendly tubs to luxuriously appointed showers.
"Guests have been enjoying our family-friendly villas for years, and with our new online booking system we are eager to spread the word that these lakeshore gems are available for larger parties to enjoy," said Sara Schmitz, Marketing Director of The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa. "Our Vacation Villas are great because they provide all the amenities of our resort with additional privacy and comforts of home."
For more information about the Vacation Villas at The Abbey Resort or to book a stay, please visit http://www.theabbeyresort.com/
About The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa:
Located just 80 miles from downtown Chicago and 50 miles from Milwaukee, The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is a treasured icon and the only full-service resort on the shores of Lake Geneva. The resort celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2013 with the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation of the exterior, meeting space and common areas. The resort boasts a breathtaking setting on 90 acres of beautifully manicured grounds, award-winning dining and banquet facilities, nearby championship golf courses and a wide range of outdoor activities. This only scratches the surface of all the activities and offerings The Abbey Resort provides. With impeccable customer service, the team at The Abbey Resort consistently meets the needs and expectations of both guests and meeting planners. The 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa enhances the resort experience with innovative spa treatments and modern luxuries.
The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is managed and operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group of Schaumburg, Ill. For more information or reservations, visit http://www.theabbeyresort.com, join Abbey Resort and Avani Spa on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/
