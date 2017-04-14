News By Tag
Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd. is showing the ECFanGrid at MCEE-2017 in Montreal
Driven by Rosenberg's own variable speed and energy efficient EC Motors, the ECFanGrid is ideal for Retrofit projects as well as new AHU (Air Handling Unit) applications.
"A Rosenberg ECFanGrid is ideally suited for use in Retrofit projects, particularly where a single large radial fan is being replaced. Many buildings are constructed around the mechanical systems which makes replacement difficult. Demolishing the fan section is often the easiest method to remove the old fan. Then installing the new fan becomes the next challenge. The compact and modular design of the ECFanGrid allows our modules to fit through standard doors and they can be handled by two people.", says Alex Loginov, Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.'s VP.
Meet Rosenberg Canada representatives at booth #383 at MCEE-2017 and let them show you the features and benefits of the ECFanGrid.
More information on ECFanGrid: http://ecfangrid.ca
Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd. has been serving Canadian customers from its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario since 2005. Customers appreciate the stocking programs, the local technical support and the value added manufacturing solutions which Rosenberg provides. The company's experienced and knowledgeable staff work with clients to select the best air moving solution for the application. We service various industries including those such as: HVAC, Refrigeration, Railways, Renewable Energy, Commercial and Residential appliances, Medical equipment and Telecommunications.
The Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd. team works hard to provide professional client services and strive to deliver timely responses to help you make informed decisions.
Media Contact
Luis Orellana,
Product Manager
+1(905)565-1038
***@rosenbergcanada.com
End
