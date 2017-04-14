News By Tag
Amplify RS485 signals up to 1.2km
Perle launches PSM-ME-RS485 Repeater to boost RS-485 signals to cover longer distances
"Transmitting RS485 data over a long distance does not have to be expensive or difficult," comments John Feeney, Chief Operating Officer at Perle Systems. "The PSM-ME-RS485 allows our customers to extend serial device communication without interfering with the integrity of the data."
The PSM-ME-RS485 repeater can be used to create network structures that are tailored to the relevant application. Users will be able to add up to 32 nodes per segment, increase transmission speeds and create mixed network structures.
