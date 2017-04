Amplify RS485 signals up to 1.2km

Perle launches PSM-ME-RS485 Repeater to boost RS-485 signals to cover longer distances

-- Perle Systems, a global provider of serial device networking hardware, today announces the launch of RS485 Repeaters.The PSM-ME-RS485/RS485-P Repeater, boosts RS485 serial signals to cover distances up to 1.2km. By using differential voltage lines for data and control signals RS-485 repeaters overcome the limitations of standard serial ports. In addition, 3-way isolation protects devices from transient surges and ground loops on the data line.comments John Feeney, Chief Operating Officer at Perle Systems.The PSM-ME-RS485 repeater can be used to create network structures that are tailored to the relevant application. Users will be able to add up to 32 nodes per segment, increase transmission speeds and create mixed network structures.Learn more about the RS485 Repeaters ( https://www.perle.com/ products/serial- extenders/psm- me-rs... ) on perle.com