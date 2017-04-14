News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Goodwill to Close Its Freedom Square
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida successfully operates 30 other non-profit Retail and Donation Centers throughout the five county area to generate revenue for much needed programs and services for people with disabilities and disadvantages.
"Goodwill has been a staple in East Naples for 27 years," said Rick Evanchyk, CEO of Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida. "We are very disheartened that we have to leave. Goodwill would like to thank our loyal donors and shoppers who have helped support our mission from this location, as well as our dedicated staff in East Naples."
Associates affected by the closing will receive assistance with job placement and will be encouraged to apply for open positions among the other 30 Goodwill retail locations. Customers are encouraged to shop at Goodwill's other convenient locations: Golden Gate, Towne Centre, Pine Ridge and the recently opened Heritage Bay location off Immokalee Road.
In preparation for the store closing, the store will have three special sale days April 25th -27th. All donated goods will be 50 percent off and all special purchase merchandise will be 25 percent off. Sale prices are available at the Freedom Square location only.
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. Its mission is to help people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence.
Goodwill's programs in Southwest Florida include Pathways to Opportunity and Pathways to Work, Job-Link resource centers, small business training classes, disability-accessible housing, the Goodwill L.I.F.E. Academy charter school and more. The retail stores collect and sell donated items and new goods, which help fund the services and programs offered in Southwest Florida. 89 cents of every dollar goes back into supporting Goodwill's programs and services in our Southwest Florida area. The organization is currently in its 51st year of operation and served more than 30,000 individuals last year.
For more information about Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, please visit www.goodwillswfl.org or call (239) 995-2106.
Media Contact
Susan Hegarty, Community Relations Coordinator
239-995-2106 ext 2213
***@goodwillswfl.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse