Goodwill to Close Its Freedom Square

Media Contact

Susan Hegarty, Community Relations Coordinator

239-995-2106 ext 2213

***@goodwillswfl.org Susan Hegarty, Community Relations Coordinator239-995-2106 ext 2213

End

-- Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. announces that it will be closing its Retail and Donation Center located at Freedom Square, 12683 Tamiami Trail in East Naples, effective April 27, 2017 at 8 p.m. Goodwill's lease unfortunately was not renewed by the property manager and Goodwill will have to vacate the premises.Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida successfully operates 30 other non-profit Retail and Donation Centers throughout the five county area to generate revenue for much needed programs and services for people with disabilities and disadvantages."Goodwill has been a staple in East Naples for 27 years," said Rick Evanchyk, CEO of Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida. "We are very disheartened that we have to leave. Goodwill would like to thank our loyal donors and shoppers who have helped support our mission from this location, as well as our dedicated staff in East Naples."Associates affected by the closing will receive assistance with job placement and will be encouraged to apply for open positions among the other 30 Goodwill retail locations. Customers are encouraged to shop at Goodwill's other convenient locations: Golden Gate, Towne Centre, Pine Ridge and the recently opened Heritage Bay location off Immokalee Road.All donated goods will be 50 percent off and all special purchase merchandise will be 25 percent off. Sale prices are available at the Freedom Square location only.Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. Its mission is to help people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence.Goodwill's programs in Southwest Florida include Pathways to Opportunity and Pathways to Work, Job-Link resource centers, small business training classes, disability-accessible housing, the Goodwill L.I.F.E. Academy charter school and more. The retail stores collect and sell donated items and new goods, which help fund the services and programs offered in Southwest Florida.The organization is currently in its 51year of operation and served more than 30,000 individuals last year.For more information about Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, please visit www.goodwillswfl.org or call (239) 995-2106.