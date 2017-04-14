News By Tag
SpeedZap - The Cross Platform Internet Speed Test
Speed Zap works independently without asking you to download and install any kind of tool on your PC and gives you precise details of your internet's download and upload speed.
Unlike every other speed testing platforms, Speed Zap has only one button that you need to click in order to check your internet speed. It also gives you tips for how to use the website most effectively and how to get the most accurate results.
When it comes to test results, Speed Zap also gives you assistance on how fast can you upload and download data on and from the internet. There are also important information for beginners on the internet who do not understand the general terminologies. So not just for the the everyday internet users, Speed Zap should be ultimate speed test tool preference for beginners.
From queries about the various internet terms to questions about how you can use your internet speed with maximum benefits, Speed Zap answers all kinds of FAQs in the most simplistic way.
In a press conference, the MD of Speed Zap said, "We aim to become leaders in internet speed testing apps by the end of the year as we have a model designed to give users an ease of access, which others fail to provide. We furnish maximum information to users without confusing them with a plethora of technical terms which may or may not go down well with the mass internet users."
About SpeedZap
SpeedZap uses cutting-edge technology to deliver the best possible results when you test your speed. It seamlessly works on your Desktop as well as Mobile without requiring to download any app.
SpeedZap does not ask you to install anything on your PC, and runs from the server itself. It is clean, safe, and fast enough to get you through the test without stifling a yawn of boredom. SpeedZap will show you your download and upload internet speed results. Try it out today. You won't be disappointed.
For more information, visit http://speedzap.co or e-mail us at info@speedzap.co
