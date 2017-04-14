First Responders To Be Part Of Those Honored At Workers' Memorial Day Ceremony In Jacksonville, FL

Honoring Those Who Have Lost Their Lives In The Work Environment in 2016

-- The second annual Jacksonville Workers' Memorial Day, honoring those workers who lost their lives in the work environment in 2016, will also feature a special tribute to area first responders (police and firefighters)at the ceremony to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 28 on the grounds of the Northeast Florida Safety Council offices at 1725 Art Museum Drive.The ceremony will feature a presentation of colors by Mandarin High School and bell ringing with a reading of the names of 22 individuals in North Florida who worked in industries that includes maritime, construction, agriculture and general industry in 2016.Also those involved in police and firefighter work in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties will be honored. The event will be attended by the Concerns of Police Survivors (NEFL COPS) organization and the Firehouse Foundation.Since this day is being recognized throughout the state, a special statewide moment of silence will be observed.Speakers will include city and state officials including Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, OSHA Assistant Area Director Bud Underwood, and Jacksonville Councilman Bill Gulliford will present a city proclamation.The event is a joint project by safety partners in Jacksonville that include the Northeast Florida Safety Council, FCMA, the American Society of Safety Engineers and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).The event is free to the public. For more information on the event, contact the Northeast Florida Safety Council at (904) 399-3119.