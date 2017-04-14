 
News By Tag
* Safety Council
* Jacksonville
* Memorial
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jacksonville
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


First Responders To Be Part Of Those Honored At Workers' Memorial Day Ceremony In Jacksonville, FL

Honoring Those Who Have Lost Their Lives In The Work Environment in 2016
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The second annual Jacksonville Workers' Memorial Day, honoring those workers who lost their lives in the work environment in 2016, will also feature a special tribute to area first responders (police and firefighters) at the ceremony to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 28 on the grounds of the Northeast Florida Safety Council offices at 1725 Art Museum Drive.

The ceremony will feature a presentation of colors by Mandarin High School and bell ringing with a reading of the names of 22 individuals in North Florida who worked in industries that includes maritime, construction, agriculture and general industry in 2016.

Also those involved in police and firefighter work in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties will be honored. The event will be attended by the Concerns of Police Survivors (NEFL COPS) organization and the Firehouse Foundation.

Since this day is being recognized throughout the state, a special statewide moment of silence will be observed.

Speakers will include city and state officials including Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, OSHA Assistant Area Director Bud Underwood, and Jacksonville Councilman Bill Gulliford will present a city proclamation.

The event is a joint project by safety partners in Jacksonville that include the Northeast Florida Safety Council, FCMA, the American Society of Safety Engineers and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The event is free to the public. For more information on the event, contact the Northeast Florida Safety Council at (904) 399-3119.

-30-

Contact
Les Loggins Marketing
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Notheast Florida Safety Council
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Safety Council, Jacksonville, Memorial
Industry:Business
Location:Jacksonville - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Les Loggins Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share