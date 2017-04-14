News By Tag
New PRRSV PCR test from Biobest Laboratories
Biobest are pleased to announce a new polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSV).
The following sample types can be tested:
Whole blood spotted onto FTA cards
Serum* – red top tubes (plasma samples from Heparin tubes must not be sent)
Tissue samples – small piece of fresh lung tissue recommended
Semen* – minimum 1ml raw or extended semen
Oral fluid – minimum 1ml raw oral fluid or GenoTube swab soaked in oral fluid for a minimum of 2 mins
*Serum and semen can be pooled in batches of up to 5 samples.
The test will be routinely run every Thursday with samples received by 9am Thursday morning reported the following day.
The cost of the test will be:
Individual samples: £25 per sample.
Pooled serum or semen samples: £27 per pool of up to 5 samples.
We are happy to discuss contract testing arrangements or scheduling additional tests. Please contact us on +44 (0)131 440 2628 or enquiry@biobest.co.uk to discuss any specific requirements.
About Biobest
Biobest is a veterinary laboratory offering a complete service for both companion and farm animals. We have particular expertise in infectious disease diagnostics and cell culture. This includes stem cells for implantation into dogs and horses. Some of the tests and services that we offer are not available anywhere else in the world and we operate to a number of internationally recognised quality standards including ISO:17025, GLP and GMP.
Biobest has been trading since 1995, with purpose built facilities near Edinburgh and a site in York specialising in poultry and pig microbiology and serology. We provide laboratory services to the veterinary profession and the pharmaceutical industry with an unmatched combination of quality, service and price.
http://www.biobest.co.uk
