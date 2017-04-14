New PRRSV PCR test from Biobest Laboratories

Biobest are pleased to announce a new polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSV).

-- We have carried out substantial research and development work to bring this assay to market. The new test can detect both European and North American PRRSV strains and shows excellent levels of sensitivity on all sample types. The test is therefore an excellent choice both for herds screening to confirm negative status and also where PRRSV is suspected.The following sample types can be tested:*Serum and semen can be pooled in batches of up to 5 samples.The test will be routinely run every Thursday with samples received by 9am Thursday morning reported the following day.The cost of the test will be:Individual samples: £25 per sample.Pooled serum or semen samples: £27 per pool of up to 5 samples.We are happy to discuss contract testing arrangements or scheduling additional tests. Please contact us on +44 (0)131 440 2628 or enquiry@biobest.co.uk to discuss any specific requirements.Biobest is a veterinary laboratory offering a complete service for both companion and farm animals. We have particular expertise in infectious disease diagnostics and cell culture. This includes stem cells for implantation into dogs and horses. Some of the tests and services that we offer are not available anywhere else in the world and we operate to a number of internationally recognised quality standards including ISO:17025, GLP and GMP.Biobest has been trading since 1995, with purpose built facilities near Edinburgh and a site in York specialising in poultry and pig microbiology and serology. We provide laboratory services to the veterinary profession and the pharmaceutical industry with an unmatched combination of quality, service and price.