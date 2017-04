Bluesfest Busking Comp 'Best Guitarist' Awarded to Ella Belfanti, Sydney Singer/Songwriter

17-year-old Ella Belfanti won the prize for best guitarist, across both grommet and adult contestants, after playing a half-hour set on the busking stage at Bluesfest Byron Bay.

-- Ella won the prize (a Fender Paramount Deluxe Dreadnought donated by Byron Music) after playing a set of original songs from her debut EP and covers of John Butler's, The Cat Empire's, Pearl Jam'sand The White Stripes'Ella had entered the grommets Bluesfest Busking Competition, and afterwards was offered a half-hour set aton the Busking Stage where the crew nominated her as theof all the artists that played on that stage.Gigs coming up include Sappho Books Cafe & Winebar on the 29th of April and Lazybones Lounge on the 23rd of May. She is also supporting Feel The Manouche on their Album launch tour over the coming months (first gig April 21 at Django Bar, Marrickville)Ella's debut EPfeatures six original songs, with all instrumental and vocal parts performed by her. Ella's songs draw from a range of genres, including Folk, Rock and Indie, and they have a unique sound crafted from layering of vocals and guitar, as well as bass, bongos, cajon, flute, and sounds made from found objects.Influenced by a variety of artists, some of Ella's favourites include Of Monsters and Men, Katie Noonan, Ed Sheeran, The Cat Empire, John Butler Trio, and Franz Ferdinand.Background:Ella graduated from Newtown High School of the Performing Arts in 2016 (she came 1st in HSC Music 1 at her school). Since then she has played at venues around Sydney such as the Gasoline Pony, the Record Crate, Newtown Festival, Lazy Bones Lounge, the Gaelic Club, in pubs around Balmain, and she busks around Sydney regularly.Shesinging Amy Winehouse's 'Valerie' as a duo with Ayla Kaan.From ages 9-11 Ella performed as Catarotti, an opera-singing jazz cat, for the children's band the Skat Kats led by jazz entertainer George Washingmachine. The band played various gigs around Sydney, recorded a CD, and performed with infamous neurosurgeon Charlie Teo to raise funds for his Cure Brain Cancer organisation.in person in Sydney, or elsewhere via phone/Facetime/Skype.For, use email below, or contact via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ EllaBelfanti