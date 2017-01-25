News By Tag
Debut Indie/Folk Rock EP from Emerging Australian Singer/Songwriter Ella Belfanti
Having graduated as top of year 12 in Music 1 at Newtown High School of the Performing Arts in 2016, Sydney singer/songwriter Ella Belfanti's first EP comes out 14 Feb. About to embark on her EP release tour around Sydney.
The EP is also self-recorded and produced, and the album cover is designed by Ella as well.
Influenced by a broad range of artists, some of Ella's favourites include Of Monsters and Men, Katie Noonan, Ed Sheeran, The Cat Empire, John Butler Trio, and Franz Ferdinand. Ella has been singing since she was a young child and writing songs since she was 13.
Background:
Ella came 1st in HSC Music 1 at Newtown High School of the Performing Arts in 2016, achieving an internal performance assessment mark of 100% and an HSC score of 94. She came to Newtown in Year 11, after starting high school at Dulwich High School of Visual Arts and Design, where she excelled at art and played a lead role in the school musical.
Ella has played at the Gasoline Pony, Newtown Festival, at various Marrickville Council Youth events, at various school events, and busked from a young age.
She also won the 2016 Woodford Folk Festival New Years Eve Talent Quest singing Amy Winehouse's 'Valerie' with Ayla Kaan.
At age 14, her song 'Popular', which she entered into Triple J Unearthed High 2013, was played on radio station VALLEY FM 89.5.
From ages 9-11 Ella performed as Catarotti, an opera-singing jazz cat, for the children's band the Skat Kats led by jazz entertainer George Washingmachine. The band played various gigs around Sydney, recorded a CD, and performed with infamous neurosurgeon Charlie Teo to raise funds for his Cure Brain Cancer organisation.
Previews of the six songs will be available on Facebook and Youtube from 7 Feb.
To pre-order Going in Circles, go to https://ellabelfanti.bandcamp.com
