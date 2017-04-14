Moving of America Announces Partnership with Move for Hunger to Help Those in Need

Moving of America, a professional local and long distance moving company in New York and New Jersey.

Moving of America

Contact

Moving of America

***@movingofamerica.com Moving of America

End

-- Moving of America, a professional local and long distance moving company in New York and New Jersey, is pleased to announce that it has teamed up with Move for Hunger, a non-profit organization that currently works with over 700 relocation companies in 50 U.S. states and across Canada to collect and deliver food items to local food banks in North America. As proud participant in the Move for Hunger program, Moving of America aims to provide hunger relief to families in need, by collecting non-perishable food from people who are moving and then delivering it to local food banks.When people move from one location to another, they often throw away a good deal of food items, which usually include canned foods and non-perishable food products and could be delivered to families in need. The crew of Moving of America will now collect those non-perishable food items from their customers on the day of move and deliver them to local food banks. The collaborative efforts of Moving of America and Move for Hunger will provide crucial support to the community food banks in the U.S. in their fight against hunger.Customers, who will select Moving of America as their moving service provider, can contribute to the Move for Hunger program by donating cans and non-perishables on moving day. On the move day, the company will collect whatever non-perishable food items customers have been able to gather, and donate them to a local food bank.According to latest hunger statistics, 50 million Americans live in food-insecure households (those with low and very low food security). In fact, nearly 340,000 children are food insecure in the state of New Jersey alone. In fact, 40% of all food produced in America is wasted every year. With such devastating hunger statistics at local and national level, the combined efforts of Move for Hunger and Moving of America will help nearly 50 million Americans who are less fortunate and enable the community fight against hunger problems.A senior official from the PR Department of Moving of America stated, "When we realized how many people in our country are struggling to find their next meal, we decided we have to do something. By partnering with Move for Hunger, we are trying to make a difference in our community." He further added, "The partnership with Move For Hunger has given us the unique opportunity to help our people in a meaningful way. We urge people who are planning to move in near future to understand the urgency of their neighbors' needs and reduce food waste by donating food to needy families."Move for Hunger is a hunger relief organization that has delivered more than 6 million pounds of food to local food banks all across North America. Moving of America, being one of the most reliable and professional local and long distance movers, has teamed up with the non-profit organization to reduce the level of hunger in America. The service is free for customers and it will turn every move into an opportunity to help the community combat hunger problems.To know more about how you can help community combat hunger problem by using Moving of America service, visitTo learn more about Move for Hunger program, check out their website:Moving of America is a professional moving company. They have been in business since 2006 serving the Tri-State area, including New Jersey and New York. With offices in NYC and headquarter in Clifton, New Jersey, Moving of America is licensed, insured and bonded. They conduct local, long distance, and commercial moves every day. They offer comprehensive and cost-effective solution to all your moving needs. They have a fleet of trucks and full time professional employees to offer a wide range of packing and moving services in the Tri-state area. They have associates throughout the U.S. and are better equipped to provide you with the highest quality moving services, at affordable price. The company has been licensed by the New York State Department of Transportation for New York "local" intrastate moves and licensed by the New Jersey Board of Movers and Warehousemen for New Jersey "local" intrastate moves.1000 Main AvenueClifton, NJ 07011National Toll Free Number:888 - ALL MOVENJ: 201.862.8000NY: 646.844.8000