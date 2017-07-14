News By Tag
Moving of America, One of the few eco-friendly moving companies
Moving of America, ranked best amongst the most professional and reputable cross country moving companies in New Jersey and New York, who offer eco-friendly moving services to its customers at realistic and affordable prices.
The "Going Green" program has been implemented in order to increase awareness both internally and externally to the influence our business has on the environment. Moving of America has transitioned into a paperless workplace; interchangeably, using e-billing, or e-invoicing. Moving of America has transitioned into using biodegradable packing materials, offering employees financial incentive to purchase hybrid cars, advising to car pool being that it is fuel efficient, which causes carbon reduction. The business has also initiated a cardboard box recycle & re-use program, and has initiated standard commitment by all employees to go green. In the next couple of years, the company is planning to incorporate many strategic and successful changes. Reducing waste, conserving energy, and recycling are just a few of the projects on the list of implementation to keep that positive universal energy stream going.
The public relations officer at Moving of America said, "Moving of America specializes in interstate, long distance moving services for residential and commercial businesses. You want to know exactly how much you pay and what you get for it. So tell us what you need to move, where you are moving and chose the service level that fits you the best. We will bind the rest." Further, he said "Going Green reflects the continuous process of moving toward the objective of lessening our impact on the environment. As we achieve our goals and change our behavior, new goals must be set, behavior changed and strategy enhanced so that we are continuously improving."
This particular company focuses on continuous improvement in reducing the impact of waste, caused by us, to the environment. So as to reduce environmental chaos, in accordance with suppliers and affiliates, they established objectives and goals to improve their environmental performance and incorporate the environment as an element of company's culture through their "Going Green initiative."
Whether you are moving next door, or to a different city or state, if you are considering hiring a professional cross country moving company, why not hire the one that makes a difference in the environment. To learn more about these services, visit: https://movingofamerica.com/
ABOUT MOVING OF AMERICA
Moving of America is a Full Service Licensed Insured and Bonded Moving Company committed to provide you with outstanding services and handle your belongings with utmost care. America's most trusted mover meets your unique needs and desires by customizing each estimate. Moving of America has a team of dedicated, experienced, knowledgeable, and efficient managers and Certified Moving Consultants. The group of professionals will help you, and provide quality service and satisfaction guaranteed. Moving of America provides same day moving services as well as around the clock, 7 days a week, holidays, and weekends.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Address: 1000 Main Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07011
Phone: Local Numbers:
NJ: 201.862.8000
NY: 646.844.8000
National Toll Free Number: 888 - ALL MOVE
