News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
International Cities Unite for Part II of Doing Business With Belize Workshop
The event, takes place Thursday, April 20th, from 2pm to 5pm, will be held at the Miramar Branch Library and Education Center's Multipurpose Room, 2050 Civic Center Place - Miramar. Meet the Mayor of Belize City, the Honorable Darrel Bradley, Esq. as he is welcomed by Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam. Attendees will be addressed by an official delegation from Belize.
Florida export opportunities include but are not limited to the following:
• Agricultural Equipment
• Construction & Building Materials
• Consumer Products
• Food & Beverages / Franchising
• Medical Devices & Life Sciences
• Port & Airport Development
• Professional Services
• Renewable Energy
• Technology
This joining of forces is not unusual since Miramar and Belize City had previously executed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, (MOU) on September 24, 2013, by then current Mayors, Lori C. Moseley and Darrell Bradley. There is much hope that this MOU will eventually be ratified and lead to an official registration of the two cities under the Sister City International organization in the near future.
All workshops run from 2:30 to 4pm and close with a meet and greet from 4 to 5pm; registration starts promptly at 2pm so please arrive early to ensure you gather all the pertinent information coming from the Belize workshop delegation. Space is limited so RSVP's are encouraged at www.broward.org/
Afterwards, attendees are encouraged to attend the Belize Chamber's international networking event with Belize government officials, US business leaders and community representatives. The keynote speaker is none other than Mayor Darrell Bradley, Esq., of Belize City. The event runs from 5:30 to 8:30pm and will take place at Juana's Latin Sports Bar & Grill, located at 11602 City Hall Promenade in Miramar. There is a $5 donation with RSVP to info@belizeamericanchamber.org. Otherwise admission is $10 for non-chamber members.
Contact
A Better Concept PR
***@abetterconcept.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse