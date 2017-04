International Cities Unite for Part II of Doing Business With Belize Workshop

Belize American Chamber of Commerce of Florida

Contact

A Better Concept PR

***@abetterconcept.com A Better Concept PR

End

-- The Belize American Chamber of Commerce of Florida (BACCOF) invites the business community and all entrepreneurs seeking to engage in business with the nation of Belize to attend the workshop, Doing Business with Belize (Part II). The FREE event, organized by The Broward County Office of Small Business and Economic Development, in collaboration with the chamber, offers attendees interested in export, investments and other business opportunities the chance to learn about the infrastructure in Belize.The event, takes place2050 Civic Center Place - Miramar. Meet the Mayor of Belize City, the Honorable Darrel Bradley, Esq. as he is welcomed by Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam. Attendees will be addressed by an official delegation from Belize.• Agricultural Equipment• Construction & Building Materials• Consumer Products• Food & Beverages / Franchising• Medical Devices & Life Sciences• Port & Airport Development• Professional Services• Renewable Energy• TechnologyThis joining of forces is not unusual since Miramar and Belize City had previously executed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, (MOU) on September 24, 2013, by then current Mayors, Lori C. Moseley and Darrell Bradley. There is much hope that this MOU will eventually be ratified and lead to an official registration of the two cities under theorganization in the near future.All workshops run from 2:30 to 4pm and close with a meet and greet from 4 to 5pm; registration starts promptly at 2pm so please arrive early to ensure you gather all the pertinent information coming from the Belize workshop delegation. Space is limited so RSVP's are encouraged at www.broward.org/ EconDev , or you can call the office of Economic and Small Business Development at 954.357.6400.Afterwards, attendees are encouraged to attend the Belize Chamber's international networking event with Belize government officials, US business leaders and community representatives. The keynote speaker is none other than Mayor Darrell Bradley, Esq., of Belize City. The event runs from 5:30 to 8:30pm and will take place at Juana's Latin Sports Bar & Grill, located at 11602 City Hall Promenade in Miramar. There is a $5 donation with RSVP to info@belizeamericanchamber.org . Otherwise admission is $10 for non-chamber members.