Xaverian Missionary to Represent CMSM at USCCB Conference

An unprecedented assembly of key leaders from dioceses and Catholic organizations from across the country to assess the challenges and opportunities of our time

Fr. Carl Chudy SX

Contact

Xaverian Missionaries

***@xaverianmissionaries.org Xaverian Missionaries

End

-- Fr. Carl Chudy SX, currently assigned toOur Lady of Fatima Shrine of the Xaverian Missionariesin Holliston MA, has been asked by theto help represent them, along with other religious men, at a special gathering organized by thefrom July 1 - 4, 2017.It is an unprecedented assembly of key leaders from dioceses and Catholic organizations from across the country to assess the challenges and opportunities of our time, particularly in the context of the Church in the United States. The gathering will assemble Catholic leaders for a strategic conversation, under the leadership of the bishops, on forming missionary disciples to animate the Church and to engage the culture.is an invitation-only event and will be held in Orlando, Florida, from Saturday, July 1, to Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Inspired by, the Convocation will form leaders who will be equipped and re-energized to share the Gospel as missionary disciples, while offering fresh insights informed by new research, communications strategies, and successful models.With a central focus on mission and evangelization, the Convocation will provide an opportunity for a new encounter with Christ and with the Church through prayer and through the liturgy. Catholic leaders will discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the Church in the U.S. in this historical moment and will make the connections to expand their efforts in forming Missionary Disciples.Fr. Carl is available for interviews. Please contact missionmedia@ xaverianmissionaries.org