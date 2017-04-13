 
Industry News





Xaverian Missionary to Represent CMSM at USCCB Conference

An unprecedented assembly of key leaders from dioceses and Catholic organizations from across the country to assess the challenges and opportunities of our time
 
 
HOLLISTON, Mass. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Fr. Carl Chudy SX, currently assigned toOur Lady of Fatima Shrine of the Xaverian Missionariesin Holliston MA, has been asked by the Conference of Major Superiors of Men of the United States to help represent them, along with other religious men,  at a special gathering organized by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishopsfrom July 1 - 4, 2017.

It is an unprecedented assembly of key leaders from dioceses and Catholic organizations from across the country to assess the challenges and opportunities of our time, particularly in the context of the Church in the United States. The gathering will assemble Catholic leaders for a strategic conversation, under the leadership of the bishops, on forming missionary disciples to animate the Church and to engage the culture.

The Convocation of Catholic Leaders: The Joy of the Gospel in America is an invitation-only event and will be held in Orlando, Florida, from Saturday, July 1, to Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Inspired by Evangelii Gaudium, the Convocation will form leaders who will be equipped and re-energized to share the Gospel as missionary disciples, while offering fresh insights informed by new research, communications strategies, and successful models.

With a central focus on mission and evangelization, the Convocation will provide an opportunity for a new encounter with Christ and with the Church through prayer and through the liturgy. Catholic leaders will discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the Church in the U.S. in this historical moment and will make the connections to expand their efforts in forming Missionary Disciples.

Fr. Carl is available for interviews. Please contact missionmedia@xaverianmissionaries.org

http://www.xaverianmissionaries.org

Xaverian Missionaries
***@xaverianmissionaries.org
Source:
Email:***@xaverianmissionaries.org Email Verified
