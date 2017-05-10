Country(s)
Chroma ATE to Attend Display Week 2017
For 33 years Chroma has been an industry leading supplier of video testing equipment, providing leading display manufacturers with video pattern generators, display color analyzers and automatic test systems. Kenny Wang, Marketing and Product Director notes, "We are excited to be exhibiting again at Display Week. It provides us with a great opportunity to present our proven video and color testing solutions and introduce our new products to the industry." Chroma representatives will be available to demonstrate selected devices from their products of video pattern generators and color analyzers.
PRODUCTS ON DISPLAY:
Chroma 8K SHV test solution adopts modular design with different signals or power modules to meet the diversified test requirements in free combination. It has high flexibility, strong scalability, and supports a variety of mainstream industry communication interfaces; in addition it has built-in various testing functions to provide customers a new generation of automated test equipment with high-speed, high-standard and multi-function.
Chroma 2918 FPD Tester supports full 8K@60/120Hz resolution, and the unique FPD Master, GO / NO GO software for fast editing and testing process can be applied to suit production line needs.
Chroma 2238 Video Pattern Generator supports resolutions up to 8K@60Hz with an intuitive and easy to use graphical touch panel and software interface, providing users a smoother operation experience. Furthermore, it also carries a separate graphics engine that can output a maximum of four different resolutions and test patterns at the same time.
ABOUT DISPLAY WEEK 2017:
The 54th SID International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition, dubbed Display Week 2017, will take place May 21 - 26, 2017, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. Display Week is the premier global event for the electronic display industry. Display Week attendees and exhibitors represent the top display engineering talent from all over the world, as well as leadership from both the commercial and consumer markets. For more information on Display Week 2017, visit http://www.displayweek.org/
ABOUT CHROMA ATE:
Chroma is a world leading supplier of electronic test, measurement and manufacturing solutions. Founded in 1984, Chroma provides integrated and customized turnkey solutions in test and measurement instruments, automatic test systems and manufacturing execution systems. Chroma is headquartered in Hwa-Ya Technology Park, Taoyuan, Taiwan, also with worldwide engineering service offices in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan. For more information, visit Chroma's website at www.chromaus.com.
