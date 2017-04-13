Bright Futures Treatment Center Achieves Accreditation from The Joint Commission

News By Tag
Bright Futures Treatment Center, a renowned drug and alcohol rehab center headquartered in Boynton Beach, Florida, today announced that it has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval accreditation for Behavioral Health Care.
Bright Futures Treatment Center, a renowned drug and alcohol rehab center headquartered in Boynton Beach, Florida, today announced that it has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval accreditation for Behavioral Health Care and for Opioid addiction treatment. The Gold Seal of Approval is a nationally-recognized symbol of quality that reflects Bright Futures commitment to the highest standards of safe and effective care for its clients.
To receive this honor, Bright Futures underwent an announced and thorough on-site audit of the quality and safety of care being provided, meeting over 1,100 standards in categories of leadership, clinical addiction treatment services, environment of care, life safety and more. The successful conclusion of the on-site survey is proof of Bright Futures ability to maintain rigorous facility processes and of its best-in-class drug addiction rehab services; it's also an homage to its devoted staff.
The Joint Commission is a leading health care quality improvement and accrediting body. The Behavioral Health Care Accreditation Program informed by scientific literature and expert consensus develops care standards in consultation with health care experts and providers, individuals and their families, and quality improvement measurement experts. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) helped establish the Opioid addiction treatment accreditation program, emphasizing person-focused care, integrated and individualized approaches to opioid addiction treatment programs, patient satisfaction, and outcomes.
Bright Futures ongoing compliance with Joint Commission standards allows the center to elevate key pillars of its programming, such as:
· Male Residential Addiction Treatment, which gives clients access to a holistic addiction treatment experience designed to instill change and promote healing through evidence-based substance abuse treatment methods. In Residential, clients are engaged in mind, body and spirit to engender meaningful change in their perceptions, behaviors and lifestyles.
· Bright Futures male and female Outpatient alcohol and drug addiction treatment program, which helps clients maintain recovery as they navigate everyday life. Bright Futures licensed clinicians partner with clients to create strong recovery systems and healthy lifestyles.
In addition to reinforcing Bright Futures safety and quality of care, the accreditation will also enable more individuals to access Bright Futures lifesaving addiction treatment services. "Since opening our doors almost 3 years ago, we have helped hundreds of individuals and their families face this disease and succeed in recovery," staff members explain. "Today, with The Joint Commission accreditation, we have entered a new and exciting chapter for Bright Futures. We look forward to treating expanded populations of people in need with our holistic and tailored approach to addiction recovery."
Bright Futures is nationally recognized for the effectiveness of its drug and alcohol addiction treatment programs. Our Integrative Care Model provides a comprehensive set of treatment and care offerings coordinated by a multidisciplinary treatment team to best fit the unique needs and interests of each client. We are applauded for our ability to partner with each client and the client's family and healthcare professionals in developing and executing individualized treatment plans that promote long-term recovery. Learn more about Bright Futures at https://www.BrightFuturesTreatment.com.
Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission at http://www.jointcommission.org.
