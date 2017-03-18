Country(s)
Bright Futures Addiction Treatment Center Standing Out in The Crowd
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. & NEW YORK - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Bright Futures Treatment Center is a drug and alcohol rehab program for men and women. We offer a comprehensive addiction treatment program that treats the underlying causes of addiction and alcoholism.
Bright Futures is a long-term drug treatment program with a focus on cognitive behavioral therapy with individual and group therapy while living within a structured environment. Our tier down system starts with a 30-day residential/partial hospitalization program and steps down to an intensive outpatient program while living in a sober living community.
We understand that addiction is a chronic disease and that those afflicted must address a host of complications associated with the behaviors they have practiced for so long. Bright Futures encourages family participation in the process at the appropriate time, and we view the family as a key pillar of support for the individual who is recovering from the grip of addiction. ~ Alvise Pugliese
Bright Futures recognizes that trauma is experienced by the client and the family and must be addressed to restore wellness for all. Whether it be Primary Therapists, Case Managers or Behavioral Health Technicians, our staff has been selected to provide competency at all levels. Our goal as a drug and alcohol treatment center is to provide you and your loved one with the best possible experience during this difficult time. Bright Futures uses a team effort and we look forward to creating a lifelong solution with you so that your family can once again move forward to a bright future.
The emphasis we put on our Cognitive Behavioral Therapy has been proven to work for those struggling with substance abuse for decades. Generally known as exposure and CBT treatment, cognitive behavioral therapy is a method that helps patients examine and address his or her thought and action process responses.
Bright Futures is now offering female intensive outpatient and outpatient programs. We've been very successful in treating men with the disease of addiction and now we want to apply our proven process to women struggling with substance abuse.
Our Men's and Women's rehab programs are totally separate. The woman don't interact with the men or live on the same campus. Both tracts are given the same focus on cognitive behavioral therapy with individual and group therapy as well.
Our aim is to treat the patients as well as their families with support through family therapy and individual therapy. Many of our clients come from out of state, so we also provide teleconference support for those family members who can't physically attend family sessions.
Daily schedules are customized based on our clients' needs to include individual counseling by masters level clinicians. Bright Futures provides group therapy, educational group lectures, health and wellness education, 12-step groups and recreational activities. Therefore, therapists will begin to rebuild family connections and work with both individuals and loved ones through the recovery process.
Meeting with our Psychiatrist, medical staff and nutritionist are part of the treatment plan. Most, if not all our comprehensive and complete approach is designed to meet the physical, mental and emotional components of recovery and healing.
Furthermore, health & wellness is an integral part of recovery. In addition, learning to listen to your body and treat it well are foundations to a successful recovery. Finally, personal fitness, yoga, meditation, massage and other activities promote a lasting behavioral change through the practice of a healthy lifestyle.
Bright Futures Treatment Center is an evidence-based program, using a collection of tried and true methods that have proven success rates.
Insurances We Accept:
Aetna AmeriHealth Blue Cross Blue Shield ComPsych CoreSource Coventry Health Care Medical Mutual UnitedHealthCare
If you don't see your health insurance, it doesn't mean we don't accept it. You should call us for more information!
Contact
Bright Futures Treatment Center
844-207-7772
844-207-7772
***@brightfuturestreatment.com
