Symphony Solutions to host Google I/O Extended in Lviv
· Platforms. Platforms which connect billions of users around the globe
· Building on Mobile. Innovative services and infrastructure
· Grow & Earn. How to engage new users and run a successful business
· Beyond Mobile. How to discover new interfaces and meet new challenges
The event aims to gather people from Lviv who are interested in the latest IT and tech trends. It is organized by the local community GDG Lviv. Google I/O Extended is spread around the globe. About 550 events will run in 94 countries on 6 continents.
About Google I/O
Google I/O is an annual developer conference held by Google in San Francisco, California. I/O showcases technical sessions focused on building the web, mobile, and enterprise applications with Google and open sources. I/O Extended events gather local developer communities around the globe to watch and experience the I/O keynotes and sessions. The events are hosted by local communities.
About Symphony Solutions
Symphony Solutions is a fast-growing European organization with its headquarters based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It provides Western European clients with high quality IT, BPO and Consultancy services. Symphony Solutions has delivery offices in Lviv (Ukraine), Skopje (Macedonia), and Rzeszow (Poland). For more information, visit: http://www.symphony-
About GDG Lviv
Local developer community in Lviv organizes different tech events in Lviv. One of them is an annual conference GDG DevFest Lviv.
Contact
Symphony Solutions
0655784121
nataliia.chekan@
