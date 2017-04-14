 
News By Tag
* GDG
* Google I/O
* Symphony Solutions
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lviv
  Lviv
  Ukraine
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

Symphony Solutions to host Google I/O Extended in Lviv

 
 
GDG Lviv
GDG Lviv
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* GDG
* Google I/O
* Symphony Solutions

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Lviv - Lviv - Ukraine

Subject:
* Events

LVIV, Ukraine - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- We are pleased to announce that Symphony Solutions will host Google I/O Extended in its Lviv office. During the event, participants will have an opportunity to watch keynotes from the Google I/O conference. It is an annual developer festival, which will take place for the 11th time in Mountain View, California. This year's conference will cover the following topics:

·        Platforms. Platforms which connect billions of users around the globe
·        Building on Mobile. Innovative services and infrastructure
·        Grow & Earn. How to engage new users and run a successful business
·        Beyond Mobile. How to discover new interfaces and meet new challenges

The event aims to gather people from Lviv who are interested in the latest IT and tech trends. It is organized by the local community GDG Lviv. Google I/O Extended is spread around the globe. About 550 events will run in 94 countries on 6 continents.

About Google I/O

Google I/O is an annual developer conference held by Google in San Francisco, California. I/O showcases technical sessions focused on building the web, mobile, and enterprise applications with Google and open sources. I/O Extended events gather local developer communities around the globe to watch and experience the I/O keynotes and sessions. The events are hosted by local communities.

About Symphony Solutions

Symphony Solutions is a fast-growing European organization with its headquarters based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It provides Western European clients with high quality IT, BPO and Consultancy services. Symphony Solutions has delivery offices in Lviv (Ukraine), Skopje (Macedonia), and Rzeszow (Poland). For more information, visit: http://www.symphony-solutions.eu/

About GDG Lviv

Local developer community in Lviv organizes different tech events in Lviv. One of them is an annual conference GDG DevFest Lviv.

Contact
Symphony Solutions
0655784121
nataliia.chekan@symphony-solutions.eu
End
Source:GOOGLE DEVELOPER GROUP
Email:***@symphony-solutions.eu Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Symphony Solutions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share