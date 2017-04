Symphony Solutions to host Google I/O Extended in Lviv

GDG Lviv

-- We are pleased to announce that Symphony Solutions will host Google I/O Extended in its Lviv office. During the event, participants will have an opportunity to watch keynotes from the Google I/O conference. It is an annual developer festival, which will take place for the 11th time in Mountain View, California. This year's conference will cover the following topics:Platforms which connect billions of users around the globeInnovative services and infrastructureHow to engage new users and run a successful businessHow to discover new interfaces and meet new challengesThe event aims to gather people from Lviv who are interested in the latest IT and tech trends. It is organized by the local community GDG Lviv. Google I/O Extended is spread around the globe. About 550 events will run in 94 countries on 6 continents.Google I/O is an annual developer conference held by Google in San Francisco, California. I/O showcases technical sessions focused on building the web, mobile, and enterprise applications with Google and open sources. I/O Extended events gather local developer communities around the globe to watch and experience the I/O keynotes and sessions. The events are hosted by local communities.Symphony Solutions is a fast-growing European organization with its headquarters based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It provides Western European clients with high quality IT, BPO and Consultancy services. Symphony Solutions has delivery offices in Lviv (Ukraine), Skopje (Macedonia), and Rzeszow (Poland). For more information, visit: http://www.symphony- solutions.eu/ Local developer community in Lviv organizes different tech events in Lviv. One of them is an annual conference GDG DevFest Lviv.