RoboBusiness and TUS Expo Merger

-- EH Media announced today that its Robotics Division will merge with the European TUS Expo to form the new global entity Robo Business Media (RBM). The merger creates the largest events and media company for robotics in the world.The Robotics Division of EH Media brings with it two leading digital publications,andas well as the highly regarded RoboBusiness Conference and Expo. All of these brands will combine together with the unmanned systems focused activities of Dutch TUS Expo, owner of European trade shows and conferences including The Unmanned Systems (TUS) Expo and the recently acquired TUS Nordics event. The new international powerhouse integrated media and event organization for robotics is named Robo Business Media (RBM).The newly formed company has offices in Delft (the Netherlands), Framingham (USA) and Odense (Denmark). RBM has four conference and expo events already planned in the next twelve months. They will take place in the USA, Europe and Asia. RBM will also accelerate the roll out of more industry focused events like the Chief Robotics Officer (CRO) Summits and one-day Masterclasses. The media brands,and, will expand its international reach and will continue to provide readers year-round news and analysis with increased reporting from around the world."Robotics is growing rapidly and the market is becoming increasingly fragmented with multiple countries and regions at different stages of development. This merger establishes a dedicated, international robotics events and media company capable of delivering the needed information and networking opportunities to support the complex ecosystem and developments of new robotics strategies,"states Ken Moyes, President of EH Media. "We look forward to all that we will accomplish as one team".Niels Westendorp, co-founder of TUS Expo, states, "The fact that we merge the unmanned systems and robotics on the one side, and combine American and European events and media on the other side, gives Robo Business Media a unique and strong international position. The dynamics of a Pan-Atlantic team will boost the company's acceleration and innovative power. More importantly, the merger enables us to serve this important emerging market worldwide".Robo Business Media has a wide spread partner network including a strategic partnership with RoboValley of the Delft University of Technology.-------------------------EH Media is an integrated media company and the leading provider of independent business and consumer content and information serving the consumer, commercial & custom electronics, security, information technology, house of worship, pro audio, robotics, and supply chain markets through multimedia publications, websites, newsletters, and expos. EH Media provides resources to millions of professionals and consumers worldwide.For more information, visit http://www.ehmedia.com Robo Business Media is the organizer of The Unmanned Systems Expo (TUS Expo) and Robo Business Europe, dedicated and focused business platforms, unique in connecting companies from across the entire Unmanned Systems and robotics supply chains with both customers and end-users.For more information, visit http://www.robobusinessmedia.com RoboValley takes a leading role in connecting the Dutch robotics community (9 universities, 2 research institutes and over 400 robotics researchers)to international robotics eco-systems. RoboValley facilitates the collaboration between experts, researchers, entrepreneurs and decision-makers in both public and private sectors. As a result, a unique network is thriving. This allows RoboValley to drive the development of the next generation of robotics.For more information, visit http://www.robovalley.comAnoeska Hagenstein – Chief Events & Operationsa.hagenstein@robobusinessmedia.com+31 6 39 699 110Jim Wagner – Vice President Eventsjwagner@ehpub.com+1 774 258 1605www.ehmedia.comwww.roboticstrends.comwww.roboticsbusinessreview.comwww.robobusiness.comwww.robobusinessmedia.comwww.tusexpo.comwww.robobusinesseurope.comwww.robovalley.com