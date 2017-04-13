 
News By Tag
* Robotics
* Automation
* Drones
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Framingham
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

RoboBusiness and TUS Expo Merger

Launch of Global Robotics Events and Media Powerhouse: Robo Business Media
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Robotics
* Automation
* Drones

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Framingham - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
* Mergers

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- EH Media announced today that its Robotics Division will merge with the European TUS Expo to form the new global entity Robo Business Media (RBM). The merger creates the largest events and media company for robotics in the world.

The Robotics Division of EH Media brings with it two leading digital publications, Robotics Business Review and Robotics Trends as well as the highly regarded RoboBusiness Conference and Expo.  All of these brands will combine together with the unmanned systems focused activities of Dutch TUS Expo, owner of European trade shows and conferences including The Unmanned Systems (TUS) Expo and the recently acquired TUS Nordics event. The new international powerhouse integrated media and event organization for robotics is named Robo Business Media (RBM).

The newly formed company has offices in Delft (the Netherlands), Framingham (USA) and Odense (Denmark). RBM has four conference and expo events already planned in the next twelve months. They will take place in the USA, Europe and Asia. RBM will also accelerate the roll out of more industry focused events like the Chief Robotics Officer (CRO) Summits and one-day Masterclasses. The media brands, Robotics Business Review and Robotics Trends, will expand its international reach and will continue to provide readers year-round news and analysis with increased reporting from around the world.

"Robotics is growing rapidly and the market is becoming increasingly fragmented with multiple countries and regions at different stages of development. This merger establishes a dedicated, international robotics events and media company capable of delivering the needed information and networking opportunities to support the complex ecosystem and developments of new robotics strategies," states Ken Moyes, President of EH Media. "We look forward to all that we will accomplish as one team".

Niels Westendorp, co-founder of TUS Expo, states, "The fact that we merge the unmanned systems and robotics on the one side, and combine American and European events and media on the other side, gives Robo Business Media a unique and strong international position. The dynamics of a Pan-Atlantic team will boost the company's acceleration and innovative power. More importantly, the merger enables us to serve this important emerging market worldwide".

Robo Business Media has a wide spread partner network including a strategic partnership with RoboValley of the Delft University of Technology.

-------------------------

About EH Media

EH Media is an integrated media company and the leading provider of independent business and consumer content and information serving the consumer, commercial & custom electronics, security, information technology, house of worship, pro audio, robotics, and supply chain markets through multimedia publications, websites, newsletters, and expos. EH Media provides resources to millions of professionals and consumers worldwide.

For more information, visit http://www.ehmedia.com

About Robo Business Media

Robo Business Media is the organizer of The Unmanned Systems Expo (TUS Expo) and Robo Business Europe, dedicated and focused business platforms, unique in connecting companies from across the entire Unmanned Systems and robotics supply chains with both customers and end-users.

For more information, visit http://www.robobusinessmedia.com

About RoboValley

RoboValley takes a leading role in connecting the Dutch robotics community (9 universities, 2 research institutes and over 400 robotics researchers) to international robotics eco-systems. RoboValley facilitates the collaboration between experts, researchers, entrepreneurs and decision-makers in both public and private sectors. As a result, a unique network is thriving. This allows RoboValley to drive the development of the next generation of robotics.

For more information, visit http://www.robovalley.com

Contacts

Anoeska Hagenstein – Chief Events & Operations
a.hagenstein@robobusinessmedia.com
+31 6 39 699 110

Jim Wagner – Vice President Events
jwagner@ehpub.com
+1 774 258 1605

Websites

www.ehmedia.com
www.roboticstrends.com
www.roboticsbusinessreview.com
www.robobusiness.com
www.robobusinessmedia.com
www.tusexpo.com
www.robobusinesseurope.com
www.robovalley.com

Contact
Sarah Kastrinelis
skastrinelis@ehpub.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ehpub.com Email Verified
Tags:Robotics, Automation, Drones
Industry:Technology
Location:Framingham - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Mergers
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share