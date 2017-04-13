News By Tag
RoboBusiness and TUS Expo Merger
Launch of Global Robotics Events and Media Powerhouse: Robo Business Media
The Robotics Division of EH Media brings with it two leading digital publications, Robotics Business Review and Robotics Trends as well as the highly regarded RoboBusiness Conference and Expo. All of these brands will combine together with the unmanned systems focused activities of Dutch TUS Expo, owner of European trade shows and conferences including The Unmanned Systems (TUS) Expo and the recently acquired TUS Nordics event. The new international powerhouse integrated media and event organization for robotics is named Robo Business Media (RBM).
The newly formed company has offices in Delft (the Netherlands)
"Robotics is growing rapidly and the market is becoming increasingly fragmented with multiple countries and regions at different stages of development. This merger establishes a dedicated, international robotics events and media company capable of delivering the needed information and networking opportunities to support the complex ecosystem and developments of new robotics strategies,"
Niels Westendorp, co-founder of TUS Expo, states, "The fact that we merge the unmanned systems and robotics on the one side, and combine American and European events and media on the other side, gives Robo Business Media a unique and strong international position. The dynamics of a Pan-Atlantic team will boost the company's acceleration and innovative power. More importantly, the merger enables us to serve this important emerging market worldwide".
Robo Business Media has a wide spread partner network including a strategic partnership with RoboValley of the Delft University of Technology.
About EH Media
EH Media is an integrated media company and the leading provider of independent business and consumer content and information serving the consumer, commercial & custom electronics, security, information technology, house of worship, pro audio, robotics, and supply chain markets through multimedia publications, websites, newsletters, and expos. EH Media provides resources to millions of professionals and consumers worldwide.
For more information, visit http://www.ehmedia.com
About Robo Business Media
Robo Business Media is the organizer of The Unmanned Systems Expo (TUS Expo) and Robo Business Europe, dedicated and focused business platforms, unique in connecting companies from across the entire Unmanned Systems and robotics supply chains with both customers and end-users.
For more information, visit http://www.robobusinessmedia.com
About RoboValley
RoboValley takes a leading role in connecting the Dutch robotics community (9 universities, 2 research institutes and over 400 robotics researchers)
For more information, visit http://www.robovalley.com
