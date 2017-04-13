 
Industry News





Pricol Technologies' CAD experts made a detailed study on application of reverse engineering

Reverse engineering (RE), is a high impact technology facet when pursued with a persuasive, highly adaptive, and inquisitive methodology.
 
 
COIMBATORE, India - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Pricol's CAD exponents engaged in this project while associating with a dedicated cross-functional engineering team. RE was performed on a chosen product in the furniture industry.

This project came as a result of seeking new ways to improve their existing products and to include the current trending technologies in their products to sustain in the market.

WHAT WAS PERFORMED?

In the study conducted, the traditional technique of the reverse engineering has been suggested as a suitable methodology for any complex design or profile with the customized approach.

"But what we have strived to do is arrive at a combination of approaches that is best suited for the problem at hand.

There are definite advantages and disadvantages associated with both conventional RE and a bespoke approach.

What we have performed is a requirement predicated combination that could be said to be customized conventional approach.

Best practices though remain unchanged across approaches……….."
- Team Lead, RE

WHY THIS RESEARCH?

To be ahead of the curve: - Unconventional and innovative ways are perennial needs to meet dynamic customer and industry requirements.

This mold is considered as a master to develop final products. However, this manufacturing method had a reduced probability of being accurate when compared to products manufactured by a CNC machine (which is fully automated).

MODUS OPERANDI

-          Problem Identification: To improve the existing process to a fully automated one, 3D CAD data of existing physical products were extracted.

-          Data Capture through CAD Modelling: Exhaustive models were employed.

-          Cross Verification: The reverse engineered model was compared with the physical product and matched – parameter by parameter.

WHAT WAS ACHIEVED?

Pricol's RE team has conceptualized, implemented, and documented a dynamic model to back-engineer the sampled furniture specifically and mass produced consumer products on a generic level.

ABOUT US

Pricol Technologies is a leading engineering services provider with a specific and exhaustive focus on solutions for the automotive, industrial, consumer, and medical verticals. Employing a matric system of resource allocation, Pricol is home to highly successful engineering service delivery models.

Pricol Technologies have been recently acquired by Altran – a 2.120 B Euro engineering services conglomerate. Read More at http://www.pricoltech.com/application-reverse-engineering...

