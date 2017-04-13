"LoLo" - the micro-kitchen with a smile

LLLOOCH launches its first crowdfunding campaign for a unique kitchen concept

-- Traditional compact kitchen cabinets take up unnecessary space in the office and end up cluttered with junk. LoLo is a modular micro-kitchen - it is a modern and flexible kitchen alternative for small spaces in offices, hostels or even at home. Designed in Russia, it is produced by a furniture design start-up called "lllooch". Starting today, supporters around the world can pre-order the LoLo micro-kitchen on Kickstarter at special prices until 27 May. Kickstarter is a global crowdfunding platform focused on promoting creative projects.Compact, functional and always with a smile, the LoLo micro-kitchen offers a fresh and positively charged solution to keeping kitchen appliances and utensils in a confined environment. The uniqueness of the LoLo concept is that it allows to avoid bulky kitchen cabinets, organises space and provides an aesthetic solution for public areas such as meeting rooms, receptions or open offices.LoLo consists of 4 separate and independent modules made of natural birch plywood and available in various colours and finishes. Any combination of modules can be purchased and arranged depending on your needs:1) The coffeemaker module accommodates most coffeemakers and has 5 special freely adjustable hangers for up to 14-16 tea or coffee cups.2) The microwave module accommodates most compact microwave ovens. It has 2 functional storage drawers for kitchen utensils and an upper shelf for storing up to 12-18 plates.3) The water cooler module accommodates a regular office desktop water cooler and provides extra space for storage with 2 drawers at the bottom.4) The kettle module provides space for a kettle and a small flat working area. The module has two big drawers in addition.The LoLo micro-kitchen was designed by young Russian designers Tanya and Misha Repin. Their concept stayed away from stereotypical office aesthetics and was inspired by fairytales instead. The result is a an emotional, playful and inspiring piece of furniture. The first LoLo prototypes were presented at "HOMI" in Milan, Italy, and the actual product was introduced at the international "imm furniture fair" in Cologne, Germany, where it attracted a lot of attention."The LoLo concept is different from anything we have seen before, because it lets you decide on the functions you need and choose any combination of modules accordingly. If you have a small space and need a quick, easy and fun way to keep your kitchen equipment, LoLo is the perfect solution." -- Leonid Lozbenko, Art Director, llloochlllooch is launching a Kickstarter campaign in order to be able to invest into producing LoLo much faster and in larger batches. This will allow lllooch to respond to all the interest and orders which it is starting to get worldwide. Shipment of orders made on Kickstarter is planned for November 2017.For more information, visit the LoLo profile on Kickstarter:###About lllooch"lllooch" is a young Russian brand of designer furniture and home accessories. Translated from Russian it means a 'ray' or a 'beam of light' and is associated with energy, progress, inspiration and technology. lllooch creates unique products by combining home furniture with modern technologies and adapting them to the needs of contemporary consumers.Over the past 4 years, we have been exploring new talented product designers in Russia, collaborating with them and raising international awareness of designer products made in Russia. The concept was created by Leonid Lozbenko, aRussian product designer and a graduate of Central Saint Martin's College of Art & Design in London, UK. In 2016 lllooch opened a showroom in Berlin, Germany, and an online store www.llloochstore.de where international orders can be made.